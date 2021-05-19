GENEVA — By game’s end, history was made and Marcus Whitman vs. Geneva boys lacrosse occupied the top spot in the “Game of the Year” category for 2021 boys lacrosse.
It’s been a long time coming but on their 16th try, the Wildcats registered their first win over Geneva, 9-6.
“It feels really good,” Wildcats head coach Greg O’Connor said smiling through his mask. “We knew that coming into this game. That was kind of our mindset: 0-15 and we wanted one. We knew we had the team, we know we have the balance and it was great that they came out and performed.”
The Wildcats (8-1, 6-0, 1st in Finger Lakes) got things started early. Leading scorer Ryan Herod wired his first of four goals top shelf 43 seconds into the game.
Geneva (6-3, 4-2) answered right back two minutes later with a strike from Ryan Brown who scored in midair after diving out front while taking several hacks.
Marcus Whitman scored five minutes later to take back the lead on a play started from long pole Zack Lovejoy, who showed his wheels throughout the game and quickly took the title of fastest player on the field. Lovejoy was instrumental all game long defensively for the Wildcats and in transition.
“He is so quick,” O’Connor said shaking his head. “Him and Jordan (Lahue) work together so well out of the back and if one of them has it, they just go. We just let him do his thing. Wheels down the field, right?”
Geneva took a slim, 3-2 lead into the second quarter and went up two goals on a shot from Kaleb Waters just 11 seconds after a Panthers timeout.
With momentum starting to spill Geneva’s way, the Wildcats turned it on and scored the next three goals to go into the half with a 5-4 lead.
“They’re a good team, well coached,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said. “Defensively, I thought they played real well. They made it difficult for us and I think they have a couple guys that are really difficult to stop.”
In the third, Marcus Whitman jumped out to a 6-4 lead after another assist from Herod, who had four helpers to go along with his four goals.
Geneva answered with two straight goals from Max Miller and tied the game up at 6-6 heading into the fourth.
Whitman had already played some of the best, stingiest and most swarming defense Geneva has seen all year, and yet they took it to another level in the fourth quarter.
“The patience,” coach O’Connor said on what he liked best from his team. “The third quarter was a little rough. We settled in in the fourth quarter and the patience is what paid off.”
Marcus Whitman swarmed on defense and caused Geneva turnovers nearly every trip, and when they found themselves on offense, the Wildcats chewed up clock masterfully.
Perhaps the biggest reason for Marcus Whitman’s success this year has been team chemistry, which makes sense. Eight of their starters just finished basketball season together just two months ago.
“With all the basketball players, I teach so much about the mental part of the game, it transfers right over here and they just infuse it to the other players,” O’Connor said. “So that leadership, especially from seniors, has been huge.”
The Wildcats’ offensive seemed to be one cohesive unit in the final quarter. The first offensive possession of the quarter ended with a Herod goal. After a defensive turnover, the next trip lasted three minutes and ended with a goal to put them up after 8-6.
The final dagger came with 1:46 left as Herod scored his fourth goal of the game.
The Wildcats then won the face-off and chewed up the remaining clock to register their program’s first win over Geneva in program history.