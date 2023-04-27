SENECA FALLS — The last three games have been some tough times for the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils boys lacrosse team. They were outscored by 25 goals during their two-game losing skid coming into Thursday night and after just five minutes into their latest contest against the Newark Reds, they saw themselves in an early 3-0 hole.
The Blue Devils did not get possession past midfield until almost the end of the opening quarter but Mynderse junior goaltender Logan Pettingil and his defense stepped up in a wild 8-7 comeback win on Bracht Field.
It wasn't until six minutes were left on the clock in the fourth quarter when Mynderse claimed their first lead on back-to-back goals by junior attacker Lucas Stevers and sophomore attacker Griffin Hilimire in a 10-second span to help lead the Blue Devils to victory over the Reds.
"They battled," Mynderse head coach Joe Caraher said after the game about his team's comeback victory. "We had a rough go early on. They didn't get down, they kept battling. It's definitely a team effort, our defense played great, (Logan Pettingil) played great, (Preston Steve) is tough, I think we did nice job on him."
Stevers had two big fourth quarter goals in the come back that saw his Blue Devils down 5-2 at the halftime break.
Hilimire, who led Mynderse (3-3, 2-2) with 15 goals scored on the season coming in added to that total with a game-high four goals as it was his final goal that gave his team that decisive eighth goal.
Pettingil gave up those early three goals, but he stepped up to finish his night strong. The Blue Devils cut the deficit to one goal on three occasions before tying it a 6-6 on a goal by junior midfielder Dylan Tandle and then taking the lead for good on the back-to-back goals by Stevers and Hilimire. Mynderse outscored Newark 4-2 in the fourth quarter.
"He's a tough kid, he shows up everyday, he's a leader of our defense," Caraher added about Pettingil. Pettingil recently cut his hand with a box cutter prior to their last game against Palmyra-Macedon but he got three stiches and continued to play that game, where he recorded 13 saves and he also played on Thursday.
In Thursday's game against Newark, Pettingil stopped 16 shots on goal while Newark's Thomas Kirnie ended with 13 of his own.
Senior attacker and Roberts Wesleyan commit Preston Steve recorded two of the first three goals in that opening quarter to give his team the early three-goal lead. Steve ended with a team-high three goals and two helpers.
Newark (4-4, 2-2) cut the deficit to 8-7 with 1:52 left to play on a goal by freshman Sam Underhill but the Reds could not covert the game-tying goal in the final moments of the game.
"We just don't execute what we're teaching," Newark head coach John Hicks said after the game. "Some of our players are young and they can't handle the adversity at times. What we practice like, we don't ever play like."
This has been a back-to-back forth type of season so far for the Reds after not winning or losing consecutive games in their first eight contests of the year.
"Our goal at the start of the season was to win a sectional championship but right now I just want to win every game we can, just take it one game at a time," Hicks said. "It's not going the way we thought it would. We put a lot of work into the off-season but we're just not putting it together right now."
Mynderse is back to .500 on the year and is looking to continue to improve and use this win as good momentum for the rest of the season.
"These guys have now played together for three years on varsity, I've had them for two and they just keep getting better," Caraher said on his team going forward. "They show up and they play all year long and we just keep getting better. I would like to just keep on rolling, Newark was an honorable mention in the state ranking this week, so it was a good win for us."