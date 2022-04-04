NEWARK — The hype was at an all-time high for the Newark boys lacrosse team before the opening face-off of their game against the Wayne Central Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds were fresh-off a mammoth 16-0 season-opening victory over Batavia-Notre Dame and were aiming for a 2-0 start on Saturday.
After not allowing a goal in the first game, the Newark defense struggled against Wayne in its 16-4 loss in the home opener.
Newark junior Preston Steve, who led his team with seven goals in the first game, received the ball in the first two minutes when he then made a few steps to the center of the field and ripped a shot from 20 yards out to give Newark a 1-0 lead.
With the Reds looking like their offensive streak would carry into Saturday, Wayne put a stop to it instantly and answered with three straight goals. After getting pushback for the first time this season, Steve kept the Reds in the game and netted another goal with 7.6 seconds left in the opening quarter. Steve ended with a team-high three goals on the day.
The Eagles took control of the game in the second quarter and outscored the Reds 6-0 to take a 9-2 lead at the halftime break.
“We can stay with them. Unlike in the past, some of the scores have been pretty lop-sided,” Newark head coach John Hicks said on his team’s mindset coming into the game after the big opening victory. “We thought we could do a good job, we came out to a 1-0 lead, 3-2 early. Then (Wayne) started rolling, we just kind of ended up getting our heads down on ourselves. Our mindset this whole year is that we can play with anybody, we just have to give it our all.”
Newark (1-1) went on a near 18-minute scoring drought until Steve scored his third goal of the contest with 6:34 to go in the third quarter to make it 11-3 deficit at the time.
“I’d like to see improvement in some of the maturity but it’s hard,” Hicks said. “We have an eighth grader that starts, he’s probably our best midfielder. Then we have a freshman and a sophomore. It’s pretty hard to ask for maturity. The only other thing is just don’t get down on ourselves and just know we’re not out of it, no matter what.”
Wayne (1-1) continued to roll and extended their lead to double digits until Reds senior Ondrayus Parrish scored the games last goal of the day late in the fourth quarter.
Reds senior goaltender Caleb George-Cady, who shut-out Batavia-Notre Dame in the season opener, finished with 12 saves on Saturday in the loss.
“Just take it one game at a time,” Hicks said on his team going forward. “We can play with anybody, I truly believe that but it’s a mindset. We’ll just go one game at a time, if we get the win, we get the win.”
Newark remains at home for its next game when they welcome Gates-Chili tomorrow at 6 p.m.