CANANDAIGUA — The goal for this entire season for the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders boys lacrosse team has been to bring back the championship block to Palmyra for the first time since 2017.
The Red Raiders are now one game away from accomplishing that goal.
The fourth-seeded Geneva Panthers started strong in the Class C semifinal but top-seeded Pal-Mac prevailed 20-10 on Friday night at Canandaigua Academy and completed the season sweep over their Finger Lakes league rivals.
“We were prepared,” Pal-Mac head coach Joe Hill said about the win. “I was a little worried at the start with having almost two weeks off between games with a lot of practices and trying to keep the kids focused. They’ve been focused with school, practices and this team has really come together pretty nicely after some of the ups and downs of a long season. I’m proud of these kids and they played well tonight.”
It seemed that the Red Raiders were going to blow the game open early on after scoring the game’s first three goals while the Panthers had a hard time just hanging onto possession.
That changed with three minutes left in the opening quarter when Geneva senior Max Miller found senior teammate Curtis Denison in front of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Denison netted in another goal 30 seconds later and all of sudden the Panthers (8-10) found themselves just down 3-2 after the first period of play.
“They could have packed it in and said, ‘That’s it,’ ” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said on his team’s effort. “Pal-Mac had a couple of runs on us and we easily could have thrown it down and said ‘good season,’ but they kept fighting all the way to the end, kept trying to put the ball in the back of the net.
“(Pal-Mac) is a hell of team,” Dunham continued. “They have some (players) that are pretty impressive out there. I wish them the best of luck and I think they’re going to give HF-L a heck of a game in the finals.”
Only 59 seconds ticked off in the second quarter when Miller found the back of the net from in front of the goal after receiving a pass from junior teammate Ryan Brown from behind the net to knot things up at 3-all.
“They’ve been through a lot,” Dunham said on his senior group. “A couple of them were on the team as freshman when they won the finals in 2019 and obviously battling through the covid years, last year and all that. I’m really proud of them, they’re a tough group of kids, mentally and physically. It showed throughout the year, they were challenged all year, they kept trying to rise to the challenge the best that they could. They weren’t going to quit no matter what.”
The game remained tied for the next two minutes until Red Raiders sophomore Keagan Hoesterey put his team back up for good at 4-3.
Pal-Mac senior Quinn Nolan dominated face-offs all game long. Nolan won the ensuing face-off, sprinted downfield and slashed through Geneva’s defense for a goal 6 seconds after Hoesterey’s goal to put his team up 5-3.
Geneva cut the deficit to 5-4 on a Brown goal but the Red Raiders scored the final four goals of the period to take a commanding 9-4 halftime lead.
Pal-Mac (14-1) remained tough in the second half and refused to let off the gas until the final horn sounded. The team will look to complete their title journey against Class C’s No. 3 seed, Honeoye Falls-Lima, on Tuesday.
“It’s more for the kids than anything else,” Hill said on what a sectional championship would mean to him. “These kids have put the work in through the heartbreak of a couple years. They know how good we would have been in the covid year. I want success for the kids, they’ve worked hard enough and they deserve success. We know what we’re coming into with HF-L, they’re a heck of a program and they won it last year. They’re back in it and deservedly so.”