ROCHESTER — During the last four seasons, the Penn Yan Academy Mustangs boys lacrosse team has only had two shots at getting to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state final four despite not losing in the sectional tournament since 2010.
In 2020, everyone lost their season and in 2021, there was no state tournament held that year and after losing in the Far West Regional in 2022, the Mustangs rebounded this year by defeating Section VI's East Aurora in the Class D state regional 8-4 on Saturday evening at St. John Fisher University after yet another big third quarter by Penn Yan.
This was the first time since 2007 where the Mustangs had met East Aurora in this game and it was a 2007 regional that featured Penn Yan coming out on top by a final score of 14-0.
Penn Yan (13-7) will now play Section III's Marcellus in the state final four on Wednesday, who they lost to 10-3 in the season opener this year.
This will be the 14th time under head coach Brian Hobart where the Mustangs will represent in the state semifinals.
"It's what we strive for and a place we want to be," Hobart said after the big win on being back in the final four for the first time since 2019. "It's right where we feel this program belongs. We're excited, Marcellus is a great team so we're excited to get another crack at them."
Senior midfielder Carter Earl was only in eighth grade the last time Penn Yan played in the state final four and four years later, his second half two goals and two assists helped to a big third quarter.
"It's feel great to be back," Earl said on returning to the state final four since he was in eighth grade. "I remember it like it was yesterday, I remember losing to LaFayette (2019 state semifinal) like it was yesterday. I'm ready to have the older players' back. The people that lost in that game are here today. We're just going to stand for Penn Yan and for them."
The Mustangs went up 2-0 early after freshman midfielder Braden Fingar recorded two first quarter goals as he finished his day with three goals to lead his team in scoring.
Penn Yan was unable to add to that lead before the halftime break and East Aurora scored two goals in the second quarter to knot the game up at 2-2 at the intermission.
Just like in the sectional final against Aquinas, the Mustangs used a big third quarter to take control.
Penn Yan outscored East Aurora 6-1 in the third and it was a huge save by Mustangs sophomore goaltender Will Thompson to start the rally.
Thompson made one of his nine saves in the opening parts of third which led Earl's first goal down the other end to put their team back up for good at 3-2.
Earl's goal was later followed by a goal of by senior teammate Caden Dixon, who was fresh off his three goals in the sectional title game. Earl assisted Dixon on the goal and the Mustangs were off an running to extend the lead even more before the start of of the fourth quarter. Dixon finished with two more goals in the regional.
"There is usually a big adrenaline dump when you win sectionals," Hobart said about his team after going scoreless for awhile in the first half. "In the third quarter we came out and these kids showed a lot of resiliency today. We had a lot of opportunities (in the first half), we didn't shoot the ball well. I told them to just settle down and we're going to be just fine. None of the kids were rattled (at halftime). We knew defensively we could limit (East Aurora) at that point at halftime, we thought our matchups were really good and offensively, we knew the ball was going to drop. We're one of those teams when we get on a roll, we can pop off a bunch of goals in a hurry."
Penn Yan recorded their 5th goal of the day two minutes after the Dixon goal. It seemed that East Aurora was going to kill their 1-minute cross-check penalty but after a turnover at midfield, Fingar scored his third and final goal of the day on a deep shot to the top left of the East Aurora net with only 10 seconds left remaining on the man-up situation.
"We just didn't lose hope," Earl said on the way his team came out in the third quarter. "We knew what we were doing, we knew that our shots were going to start to fall, we were out-shooting them at halftime. We just had to get them on cage in good spots. We're in shape and we were running (East Aurora), we saw that at the end of the game when we could get by them and get a few goals."
There is no doubt that both Penn Yan and Marcellus have improved a ton since their meeting back on Apr. 4 and a spot in the state championship is on the line on Wednesday.
"We're excited to have the opportunity, there's only four Class D teams left, the rest of them are home," Hobart said about going into the state semifinals. "We realize how luckily we are to be one of those four."
Earl was able to score his first goal of the year in that loss against Marcellus back in the season opener.
"It feels great to be a part of it," Earl said on this year's state run after playing limited minutes as a young player back in 2019. "It feels great to play and lead this year. All my boys here have my back and I think we can do some incredible things this season."