HONEOYE FALLS — For two schools that are less than 15 miles apart, Saturday afternoon in the Section V Class D boys lacrosse semifinals was only the sixth time that Marcus Whitman and Penn Yan have met since 2009.
The second-seeded Mustangs kept pursuit of its 11th straight sectional title with a 12-4 victory over the third-seeded Wildcats at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.
"Pick up ground balls, play hard and get back to where we belong," Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said joyfully on his team's mindset coming into Saturday.
It was the afternoon that Marcus Whitman first-year head coach Mike Gorton didn't expect but all in all it was a terrific first season.
"It was a really good season," Gorton said. "We continue to take some steps from last year where Greg O'Connor had taken them the last two seasons. The kids worked hard and we had a good turnout in the off-season. Today wasn't the way we wanted it to go but they continued to play hard so I'm proud of that."
Mustangs junior Carter Earl scored all of his game-high four goals in the first half and set the tone for coach Hobart's squad.
Eighth grader Braden Fingar and sophomore Bryant VanHousen scored Penn Yan's first two goals of the contest to give them a 2-0 lead after the first four minutes of the game.
Less than a minute later, Whitman senior Connor Tomion circled around the Mustangs net and found an open spot in front of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 on a goal past Penn Yan senior goaltender Griffin Emerson. Tomion finished with a team-high two goals.
"We're moving into the right direction," Gorton said on his program going forward. "We've been in the basement in the Finger Lakes for a long time. The last few years we've gotten out of the basement and now we're in the middle of the pack. We have a good group that's coming back that works hard and we need to take another step so that we can get up to the level of these better programs."
Earl scored his first two goals of the afternoon following the Tomion goal to give his Mustangs a 4-1 lead after the first period of play.
Penn Yan (11-7) saw six different players score in the game as four of them scored in the second quarter to give them a commanding 10-1 halftime lead.
Junior goaltender Blake Dunton and the whole Marcus Whitman squad played a lot better in the second half as they outscored the Mustangs 3-2 in the final 24 minutes of the day.
Top-seeded Livonia/Avon won in a thriller in the first game of the semifinal doubleheader after winning in a one goal thriller over 4-seeded Aquinas.
"Livonia/Avon is a very good team," Hobart said. "They're big, experienced, they're offense is very explosive but we're going to worry about us. We'll worry about us, take a couple days to prepare and see where the chips fall."
The Class D championship between Penn Yan and Livonia/Avon will be on Tuesday at Canandaigua Academy at 7 p.m.