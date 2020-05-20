PENN YAN — This Yates County community is one in which lacrosse nets in family driveways seem more commonplace than basketball hoops. Penn Yan loves its lacrosse, so the pandemic has affected one of the most loyal fan bases in area high school sports in a profound way, especially those people that follow the boys lacrosse team.
Mustangs head coach Brian Hobart, whose squad would have finished the regular season last night with a game against rival Geneva, was very disappointed to hear the news of the spring season being canceled. It was particularly difficult to break the news to his team, a group he felt was ready for a big season.
“I was just extremely disappointed for the kids,” Hobart said in a phone call to the Times. “This group worked extremely hard over this past summer, winter, and we were ready to go. We were excited about the first week of practice, and I was just really disappointed for them. We could have done something very special this spring.”
Colton Smith has been playing lacrosse since the third grade; at least that’s as far back as he remembers. The player who scored the overtime winner in last year’s Section V Class D championship game against Palmyra-Macedon, giving the Mustangs their 21st title in 22 seasons, was saddened to miss out on his senior year.
“My senior buddies and I are very bummed out,” Smith said in a Zoom call to the Times. “My coaches are probably taking it harder than we are because those guys love the sport. It was just too bad because we worked for a long time to be ready for this season, and to just have it taken away sucks.”
Smith will takes his lacrosse-playing talents to SUNY Cortland in the fall.
“I’m always trying to not think about the season that we just lost,” Smith said on his preparation for the college game. “There’s nothing you can do about it, so there’s no point on dwelling on the thought. All I’m thinking about is the future.”
Smith is pumped to work on his game to achieve the competitive level needed to play high-caliber NCAA Division III lacrosse. One area he is working on is to get “faster.”
Hobart appreciates all the hard work his seniors produced.
“They played well in big games,” Hobart said. “Colton Smith had an overtime goal in sectionals last year for the game-winning goal. (Goalie) Jeff Kinyoun had some great games that were important for us.”
Hobart also recognized Chase Blumbergs and the rest of his senior group.
Smith said he will take a lot from his high school coach as he heads to college. Smith noted that in the first practice of the lost season, back in early March, Hobart wore a shirt that said “No one cares, work harder,” underscoring the longtime coach’s all-business approach when it comes to the sport. Smith said it’s a phrase that will stick with him for the remainder of his lacrosse career.
As disappointing as 2020 played out for the Penn Yan lacrosse program, rest assured that Hobart will have his 2021 squad put in the off-season work necessary to build success. And, there is no doubt Smith and other Mustangs graduates will continue to make a mark on the college game.