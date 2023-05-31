ROCHESTER — In 2010 the Penn Yan Academy Mustangs boys lacrosse team's string of 12 consecutive sectional titles came to an end. On Wednesday evening at St. John Fisher University, the Mustangs have accomplished that feat once again, hitting the magic number of 12 straight championships once again, and it came against the team that ended their streak 13 years ago.
The Aquinas Lil' Irish and Penn Yan met once again in the title game and the No. 2 seed Mustangs used a big third quarter to pull away from top-seeded Aquinas in an 11-6 Class D championship game victory.
This is the 24th sectional title for Penn Yan (12-7) in the last 25 seasons and the 27th total championship in program history.
Mustangs alumnus and head coach Brian Hobart has been a part of 18 of those 27 sectional titles at the helm. He was once again named Coach of the Year for the class after the big victory and his team also claimed the Sportsmanship Award as well.
"It's what we do," Hobart said after another sectional title. "It's what I believe in, it's what Harry (Queener) believes in, it's what Chris (Redington) believes in. There's about 50 of our former players here; it's what we do."
Hobart also wanted to complement the job that Redington and Queener had done. Redington, who is charge of the faceoffs, and Queener, who guides the defense, formed a brilliant plan against the high-flying offense of Aquinas on Wednesday.
Sophomore goaltender Will Thompson is just in his first season as the starting goaltender for Penn Yan after spending two years as the backup. He finished his first championship start with 10 saves.
"He bought into it. He practiced hard every day and he's just coming into his own," Hobart said of Thompson. In 2021, Hobart told a then eighth-grade Thompson that he would like him to be a backup for two years and then form him into a three-year starter.
"He's just starting to find himself and I couldn't be happier for that young man," Hobart continued about Thompson. "He works really, really hard at his game."
Thompson's efforts all tournament long earned him the Most Valuable Player award for Class D.
"It makes it even more special," Thomspon said on winning his third sectional title but his first as the starting goaltender. "It feels so much better to be in the net and win it with my team.
"I was nervous coming in, I had never started a game," Thomspon added on how his first season as the starter has gone. "It feels great to finally get to win one."
Thompson's teammates Bryant VanHousen, Braden Fingar and Anthony Druker were also named to the All-Tournament team.
This has been a special last five days for the school as the Penn Yan baseball team won its first sectional title in 40 years on Saturday, James Tette won sectional titles in three different events for track & field on the same day and the girls lacrosse team won a sectional title for the first time in 17 years. The boys lacrosse team added the final title with yet another block.
"Penn Yan has been rocking and rolling," Hobart said about the school's recent success. "We have a great AD (Jonathan MacKerchar) and an administration that is really committed. They really provide us with the opportunities to excel and win."
"I think it's great that all the teams at Penn Yan are exceeding," Thompson said.
Thompson was on top of his game early on as the two sides were scoreless after the opening quarter.
The Mustangs only needed nine seconds into the second quarter to start the scoring for both sides. Senior midfielder Carter Earl won the opening faceoff for Penn Yan and that led to sophomore teammate Teagen Fingar finding VanHousen to find the back of the net for the first time and put the Mustangs ahead 1-0.
VanHousen, Braden Fingar, Tukker Fisher and Caden Dixon each recorded at least two goals and Dixon finished day with a hat-trick to lead all scorers. Dixon's first goal of the game came with two minutes left before halftime to give his Mustangs a 3-1 lead at the break.
Penn Yan took immediate control in the third quarter and essentially put the game away with four goals in less than six minutes to extend the lead to 7-1 with 6:17 left to play in the third quarter.
After ending the Mustangs' five-goal run towards the end of the third, Aquinas (13-5) scored eight seconds into the fourth quarter to make it a 7-3 game.
Earl's lone goal of the game came at the perfect time as he answered Aquinas' goal 45 seconds later to make it a 8-3 lead. The Mustangs refused to let the Lil' Irish back into the game and Earl's goal was the exclamation point on the door slam.
"I think we can go pretty far. I think we can go all the way to the state finals this year," Thompson said on his team's current postseason run.
Penn Yan will now play in the Far West Regional on Saturday at St. John Fisher once again.