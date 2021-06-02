RUSHVILLE — In the somewhat brief history of the Marcus Whitman boys lacrosse program, the Wildcats never experienced the team success like they have in 2021.
Just four seasons removed from an 0-16 2016 season, Marcus Whitman stood atop the Finger Lakes standings the majority of the regular season with an undefeated league record.
However, the newcomer powerhouse Wildcats had yet to face as tall of a task as the well-established Penn Yan Mustangs. With a chance to clinch the league title in probably the biggest game in the program’s history, the Wildcats fell victim to the Mustangs, who once again flexed their muscle as the Finger Lakes’ superior team.
Penn Yan (12-0, 9-0) controlled the game from the opening face-off to defeated Marcus Whitman (11-2, 9-1) by a final score of 10-3 to give Penn Yan at least a share of the Finger Lakes league title.
“We played a really good first quarter then we kind of got out of sorts a little bit in the second quarter and played rag-tagged,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart stated after the win. “I’m real pleased; Marcus Whitman is a good program. The fact that we were able to come out and get a nice solid win today I’m very pleased with that.”
Just over a minute into the game, Penn Yan senior Devon Gerhardt found sophomore Carter Earl, who ripped the game’s first goal from about 10 yards in front of the net passed Marcus Whitman senior goaltender Robert Craine.
Wildcat junior Kyle Murphy looked to knot the game up quickly following the Earl goal but his shot was saved by Penn Yan junior goalie Griffin Emerson, who registered nine saves in the game.
Gerhardt found his first of three goals when he was dished the ball in front of the Whitman net to give his Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
Once again, Penn Yan senior Ayden Mowry played huge for the Mustangs. Mowry scored three of his game-high four goals in the opening quarter.
Mowry’s first-quarter hat trick led Penn Yan to a very quick 7-0 lead just nine minutes into the game. The Mustangs held that seven-goal lead until nearly halftime.
Sophomore Connor Gorton scored Whitman’s first goal with 2:17 remaining before halftime.
After Gorton cut the deficit to 8-1, Murphy was able to drill another goal for Marcus Whitman in the final thirty seconds of the first half.
“I felt like we dug ourselves a pretty big hole,” Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor stated after the game. “Even in that hole, they played really hard. After we got in that hole it was 3-3 for the rest of the game. It gives us a little boost to know that we played even for three quarters. I can’t fault them for not working hard. Our defense stepped up and we just got to clean some things up on offense.”
Marcus Whitman won the second quarter 2-1 but trailed Penn Yan 8-2 at the halftime break.
Whitman senior and leading scorer Ryan Herod slowly chipped into the Mustang lead when he found the back of the net with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter to cut the Penn Yan lead to 8-3.
Penn Yan senior Max Brodmann scored his lone goal of the game with 4.9 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Mustangs a 9-3 lead, ending a near 24-minute goal drought.
Penn Yan’s lightning-quick 7-0 lead made the difference in the game. While Whitman played even with Penn Yan for the remainder of the game, the Mustangs seemed to be playing on cruise-control for the remainder of the game despite the strong effort from the Wildcats.
Penn Yan finishes up their regular season at home this week with a quick tune-up against Gananda this evening at 5 p.m. before hosting Canandaigua this Saturday at 12 p.m.
The entire Canandaigua team was in attendance for Penn Yan’s game on Tuesday as they prepare for their big matchup against the Mustangs.
“We’re still trying to get ready for the playoffs,” Hobart said on his team right now. “We have an experienced bunch that’s been through it a couple of times when they were freshman and sophomores. We’re just trying to take steps everyday trying to get ready to compete for a sectional championship.”
Marcus Whitman will head to Aquinas tomorrow at 5 p.m. for their regular season finale.
“I’m excited,” O’Connor said on his team moving towards sectionals. “Our schedule is set up pretty nicely to have these tough games at the end of the season with Penn Yan and Aquinas on Thursday. It really prepares us for sectionals when that happens. I’m excited for another tough game on Thursday, hopefully we can clean things up tomorrow at practice and really give Aquinas a run.”