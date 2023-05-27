GENEVA — The No. 2 Penn Yan and No. 3 Marcus Whitman boys lacrosse teams faced off in the Class D semifinals. And, just like last year, the Mustangs dominated their way past the Wildcats in the semifinals by defeating Whitman 13-3 on Saturday afternoon at Geneva High School.
In pursuit of their 12th straight and 27th overall sectional title, the Mustangs swept the Wildcats in both of their two meetings during this 2023 season and outscored them 26-4 in both contests.
“We talk about everyday keeping our eye on the prize and that prize is a Section V Championship,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said after the win. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing, we’re going to focus on what is in front of us and move forward.”
Junior midfielder Bryant VanHousen led the Mustangs with three goals scored and added an assist. His four points boosted Penn Yan (11-7) to the win and to its longest win streak of the year at five straight victories.
“This was big. Our main goal of the season was to just make it to the sectional championship game,” VanHousen said. “Every day we’re out on the turf grinding. Even if we’re not on the turf, we’re up top on the field in the heat and working. Coach just works us to become men.”
Six players recorded a goal for the Mustangs in the win but the key to the strong start was that the first five goals for Penn Yan were scored by different players to go up 5-1 in the early parts of the second quarter.
“They don’t have a lot of ego’s and they’re willing to share the ball,” Hobart said on what makes his offense work. “It doesn’t matter who scores five goals as long as Penn Yan has five goals up on the board. They’ve been real good about that all year and they get excited for each other, that’s a real positive.”
VanHousen was the one that got the scoring started with his first just after four minutes had ticked off the clock.
“We communicate well with each other,” VanHousen said on his offense. “If there is a double, we have to be able to communicate and swing the ball fast enough because the ball moves fast at our feet.”
Whitman (10-8) did not get on the scoreboard until 1:20 was left in the opening quarter after a goal by senior midfielder Connor Gorton, who led his team with two goals scored.
“We knew if we cleaned up the things we worked on all year that we could compete with them,” Whitman head coach Mike Gorton said about his team’s mindset coming in against Penn Yan. “We also knew if we didn’t, it would be a tough game.”
Connor, Tyler Tiffany, Alex Lucas, Ryan Weissinger and goalie Blake Dunton, who finished with 15 saves on Saturday are the five seniors on this 2023 Wildcats team.
“They’ve worked hard,” Gorton said about his seniors. “My assistant coach Rob (Weissinger) and I have had them since second grade and they’ve given us everything that they’ve had for 10-plus years. They play in the summer for us, they do everything we asked them to do, that’s why they are our captains and we’re going to really miss them.”
Penn Yan freshman midfielder Braden Fingar scored a goal with 21 seconds to go before the end of the first quarter to answer the Gorton goal.
After leading 4-1 at the end of first quarter, the Mustangs tacked on a couple more goals to start the second quarter to extend their lead, but Whitman did cut into the Mustangs lead at 7-3 heading into the halftime break and forced a Penn Yan penalty in the final seconds of the second quarter to be a man-up to start the second half.
That stretch brought a little bit of life into the Whitman sideline, but Penn Yan was able to stop the Wildcats from scoring on a man-down to start the second half and they were able to hold Whitman scoreless throughout the entire second half.
Mustangs sophomore goaltender Will Thompson finished his day with 10 saves in 44 minutes.
“It’s tough, this has been three years in a row that we’ve been to the semi’s, there’s a lot of things we need to clean up in the off-season and work that needs to be done to take that next step,” Gorton said of his second year as the head coach after serving under former head coach Greg O’Connor. “We have some things in place already and hopefully that’s enough to take another step as a program.”
Top-seeded Aquinas defeated the No. 4 Newark earlier at Geneva by a final score of 12-6 as the top-two teams from Class D will meet in the title game on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at St. John Fisher University.
“Finish the job, keep your eye on the prize, do what we do,” Hobart said on his team’s mindset going into the Aquinas game.
Penn Yan has won their last seven games against Aquinas and hasn’t lost to them since the 2010 sectional final, the only time the Mustangs have not won the sectional crown in this century.
“It would be great; another medal to hang up, another memory to remember for the rest of my life,” VanHousen said what his second sectional title in as many years would mean to him. “Nothing could ever beat it.”