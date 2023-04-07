PENN YAN — No team likes to lose its first two games of the season, but the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team knows it’s not the end of the world.
The Mustangs are 0-2 to start 2023. It’s exactly the same way the 2022 season started before Penn Yan went on to win its 26th Section V title.
Friday afternoon at Penn Yan Academy saw the Mustangs line up against the Westhill Warriors from Section III. The two sides had not met since 2019 but have split their last two meetings against one another and both of those contests were decided by one goal.
Make it three straight one-goal games.
This time, it took two overtime periods to decide a winner, but a double overtime game-winning goal by Westhill senior midfielder Luke Gilmartin ended the game and handed Penn Yan a tough 6-5 loss.
The Mustangs led for majority of the contest but it’s an 0-for-2 start for a Penn Yan program that has returned to independent status for this 2023 season.
“We’re 0-2 and we didn’t expect to be,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said. “We have a long way to go, it’s an uphill battle from here. I was pleased with our effort today. This is a ballgame we should have won.”
Less than six minutes remained in regulation when the Mustangs had a key man-up chance. That’s when Penn Yan senior midfielder Carter Earl found sophomore teammate Teagen Fingar on the left side of the Warriors’ net for a goal to put the Mustangs up 5-4.
Back-to-back goals in less than a minute had helped Penn Yan regain the lead after Westhill led 4-3 at the end of the third quarter.
Fingar and Earl led the Mustangs with two goals, and it fourth-quarter goals by Fingar and junior teammate Bryant VanHousen that helped Penn Yan re-take the lead.
The lead did not last long as the Warriors answered 31 seconds later to make it 5-5.
“We gave up multiple transition goals,” Hobart said on the area that cost his team the game. “We gave up three transition goals in the third quarter and that’s just on us not doing things the right way.”
Penn Yan sophomore Will Thompson is in his first season as the starting goaltender, and he was phenomenal in game two. He finished with 14 saves and kept his team alive.
“Will has been with us for two years getting ready for this,” Hobart said. “He’s been very good for his first two starts of his career.”
In the first OT the Mustangs had their best chance to send the home fans away happy on a windy but sunny afternoon.
It was nearly halfway through the first four minutes of overtime when Westhill came close to ending it with a shot that bounced off the turf, then rang off the left post. Penn Yan took possession and freshman midfielder Braden Fingar took off on a fastbreak with numbers. Braden found fellow freshman Tukker Fisher for a game-winning attempt but Fisher’s shot went wide.
Only 53.3 seconds left remained in the second OT when Westhill finally found the back of the net to end things.
Penn Yan’s penalty kill in the home opener was an area of strength as they denied a goal on all four of the Warriors’ man-up chances.
“We just want to keep getting better,” Hobart said. “We talked about that we want to win a sectional championship. That’s kind of what we focus on but we just have to keep getting better.”