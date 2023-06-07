CORTLAND — For the first time since 2019, the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team is back in the state tournament final four.
With a 27th sectional title in tow, the Mustangs have their vengeful sights set on Section III’s Marcellus, a team they are surprisingly familiar with given the distance between the two schools.
On April 4, Marcellus handed the Mustangs a 10-3 loss in their season opener. Penn Yan has grown significantly as a team since and the seven goals is the largest scoring gap of the season in a loss for the Mustangs.
The two programs have played three times since 2018. Penn Yan won 5-4 on April 14, 2018 before Marcellus got revenge one year later on March 30, 4-3.
Penn Yan has won its last seven games entering the Class D semifinal and Marcellus has won its last five.
Marcellus brings in a four-headed monster on offense with four players scoring north of 40 goals. Junior Adam Rayfield (65), freshman Chris Doshna (43), freshman Nick Rayfield (42) and senior Doryn LeClair (41) lead the Marcellus Mustangs in scoring. LeClair is the top dishman with 54 assists.
Marcellus will rotate between Doshna and Connor Ciota at the face-off X. Doshna has taken 115 face-offs and Ciota 91. Both are at 60% win rates.
That is where Penn Yan has made up the most ground since April 4.
After struggling at the face-off X for a large portion of the season, a 6-0 win over Clarence breathed new life into Penn Yan’s offense. The team spent weeks honing its face-off skills and in the current seven-game win streak, the Mustangs have controlled the pace of play and limited opponents’ chances by dominating face-offs. The six goals scored by Aquinas in the sectional finals was the most the Mustangs have allowed since May 13. Since figuring out their face-offs in the Clarence game, Penn Yan has outscored opponents 84-18.
Defense also has been at the forefront of the team’s success this season, and it will be imperative in the state semifinal. Marcellus has massive output from its four best scorers but after them, Marcellus has 30% of its offense coming from nine scorers. Jimmy Cox has scored 33 goals and two others have more than 10 goals.
Shutting down four players is a tall ask, but if the Mustangs do that, they will take away 70% of Marcellus’ offense.
On offense, Penn Yan has 11 players that have registered a goal on the season, three fewer than Marcellus. However, Penn Yan’s scoring is not heavily weighted toward a few players. Seven players have more than 10 goals and five have 20+ with Teagan Finger accounting for the team lead of 41 and Frank Ochoa in second with 30.
In their first meeting, the Penn Yan Mustangs held steady with the Marcellus Mustangs for three quarters. Heading into the fourth, Marcellus led by only three. Penn Yan ran out of gas in the final quarter after struggling at the face-off X.
One more thing: This is the farthest Marcellus has ever been in the state tournament after winning their first sectional title this season. Every single one of the Penn Yan players knows what a championship takes and has grown up watching previous generations of Mustangs make it this far.
The non-numerical difference in the game may come down to heart, grit and will; three things that Penn Yan has used to dominate lacrosse for nearly three decades.