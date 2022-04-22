PENN YAN — Even with two starters out and a roster of mostly young underclassmen, Penn Yan boys lacrosse found a way to grind out a win at home against Finger Lakes league rival Geneva Panthers.
A fast start, high ground-ball efficiency and clutch goaltending were the three essentials the Mustangs used to earn an 8-6 victory.
“Offensively, we had a good plan going in. We had some objectives and we got to them and the kids executed really well,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said. “Defensively, when we stuck to our gameplan we played really good defense. Geneva is a good team and I’m glad we held them to six goals.”
Geneva started slow but their ability to battle back and keep themselves in the game provided head coach Jeff Dunham enough to focus on moving forward.
“We were down 4-0 and they challenged themselves and brought themselves back into it,” Dunham said. “To not quit and get down on themselves, to make some adjustments and pick some things up and the kids really buckled down. I think that says a lot about their character and that’s a positive.”
Penn Yan (2-2, 2-0) came out sprinting in the opening quarter. Sophomore Bryant VanHousen got things going with a slim-angle goal from the left side after the Mustangs won an opening face-off ground ball scramble.In the next two-and-a-half minutes, Penn Yan’s ability to win the 1-on-1 battles for ground balls gave them a 4-0 lead.
Geneva’s offense was held in check by strong sticks of Penn Yan’s defense led by sophomores Hunter Sheehan and Avery Foster. When the Panthers (3-3, 3-1) managed to break Penn Yan’s defense at 7:30, senior Griffin Emerson made one of several massive doorstop saves when the Panthers had a seemingly empty net.
“Griffin’s played in a lot of big games for us,” Hobart said of his senior net minder. “He’s a very verbose leader and becoming a great young man but he saved our bacon a couple times today. But you know what, we expect him to. We expect to give him shots that he can see and he stepped up.”
Emerson ended with 12 saves, four of which were on 1-on-1 opportunities directly in front of the crease.
“We knew Griffin was going to be good and we know that he’s going to make a lot of big saves,” Dunham said. “We have recognize that he’s going to make saves and we have to react to it.”
Geneva junior Ryan Brown scored the goal of the game and gave his team a huge breath of life with 18 seconds left in the quarter. After another point blank save from Emerson, Brown scooped up the rebound with his back to the net. With Emerson and another Penn Yan defender whacking away, Brown took a no-look over the shoulder backwards shot into the net for the Panthers’ first goal that ignited the sideline.
It gave Geneva a large burst of momentum heading into the second quarter.
One minute into the second after a Jeremy Askin face-off win, Panther senior Curtis Denison shot a one-time feed three feet in front the goal that was saved by Emerson. Fellow senior Max Miller caught the rebound in mid-air and fired it in the goal to cut Penn Yan’s lead in half.
The Mustangs quickly answered with a 15-yard worm-burner from Carter Earl but the Panthers’ offense kept chipping away. With 7:07 left Denison made it a one-goal game with his first goal of the game to make it 5-4.
With Geneva’s offense hot, Penn Yan’s offense served their defense with a long, two-minute possession that was executed to perfection. The possession allowed the Mustang defense to re-gather their strength, cool down the Geneva offense, wear down the Geneva defense and then end the possession with another 15-yard goal from Earl.
Emerson was able to make another huge save for Penn Yan and the Mustangs headed into the locker room at halftime with momentum back in their favor.
The third and fourth quarters were when Penn Yan’s defense shined brightest. They allowed Geneva a single goal in each quarter and buckled down within 15 yards of their own goal. The Mustangs’ stick checks were followed by ground ball dominance and efficient zone clears. Geneva’s goals gave them some momentum, but the Mustangs’ ability to quell any chance of a run made the difference.
“They’re willing to fight,” Hobart said of his young squad. “We’re 1-2 coming into this game and nobody is happy about that. They’re continuing to come and work. As long as they’re willing to do that we’re going to continue moving forward.”
With 9:21 left in the fourth quarter, Emerson ended a long Geneva possession with another point blank body save. The rebound ground ball was promptly scooped up and cleared. The Panthers did manage a quality goal from Miller with 1:36 left in the game, but by that time Penn Yan had the mentality to close out the game.