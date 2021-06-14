PENN YAN — The carnage of a championship was spread across the field and outside of the Penn Yan boys lacrosse locker room on Monday.
The Mustangs left behind sticks, gloves and helmets but brought with them their Class D Section V championship trophy onto the parade bus. While fans flocked to the parking lot to see the players, coaches and two firetrucks head off in celebration, there were a few young kids that stuck around playing wall ball outside the Penn Yan locker room.
The younger generation watched on as the 2021 Mustangs went off to celebrate the program’s 25th Section V title and first ever — and probably only ever — on home turf.
On Monday, the Brian Hobart-led Mustangs defeated Palmyra-Macedon for their 10th straight Sectional title, 16-2.
It was a long time coming considering there was no 2020 season and the team had been conditioning since November. It all came down to Monday’s game and the Mustangs played one of their finest stretches of four quarters of the season.
“They came out today and they were ready to battle,” Coach Hobart said. “We could have played two more quarters.
"The fact that we had our best (offseason team) attendance ever; November, December, January, February, before the state even said we could play. These kids held onto some hope, they came and they worked and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Hobart said.
Whenever a team dominants for as long as Penn Yan has, it is not often they get a chance to do something for the first time. Due to sectionals being played at the higher seed instead of a neutral site as per usual, the Mustangs won a Section V championship on their home turf for the first time ever.
For the seniors, the moment was not lost on them.
“It’s huge,” Penn Yan senior Ayden Mowry said. “After this crazy year with COVID, it’s big. We’ve been working really hard to prepare for this. Everybody comes hard to work everyday and it’s great energy to be surrounded by.”
“It’s been a weird year, but it’s a great opportunity that’s probably not going to happen again, so it feels great,” Penn Yan senior Max Brodmann said.
The Mustang seniors left everything they had out on their own field in their final game. Out of the 16 goals, Penn Yan seniors accounted for 13 of them. Brodmann led the scoring with five goals, Mowry registered four, Devon Gerhardt scored a hat-trick and Mekhi Mahan’s lone goal came in the fourth quarter.
It was evident right from the jump that Penn Yan was operating in top gear. They immediately killed a man-up opportunity for Pal-Mac and scored the game’s first goal at 8:04.
Less than three minutes later, Penn Yan senior long pole Mason Kuver stripped a Red Raider of the ball, scooped the ground ball and sprinted past midfield. Kuver then found Gerhardt who fired in his first goal of the game.
Pal-Mac dominated on face-offs, going 18-1 thanks to Quinn Nolan, who won the ensuing face-off and sprinted down the middle of the Mustang defense and scored, making it a 2-1 game.
That was the closest the Red Raiders came to the Mustangs. Penn Yan scored the next six goals before Pal-Mac got their final goal past Griffin Emerson, who had a stellar day in net.
Emerson ended with eight saves and was a big part in the win. Every time Pal-Mac had an opportunity to end Penn Yan’s scoring streak and momentum, they were met by Emerson, who made saves every which way a goalie can.
More often than not, Emerson’s save would transition into a goal for Penn Yan on offense. The Red Raiders are a young but talented team that knocked off the No. 2-seed Marcus Whitman in the semifinal. They have an exciting future but came to realize there was no stopping Penn Yan.
“I think we came out pretty good today,” Pal-Mac head coach Joe Hill said. “Their goalie had a great game, they’re tough, they have a lot of seniors. You can tell that loss to Canandaigua really bothered them as a program. We got a lot of young kids that will hopefully come back and take this loss to heart. We ran into a buzzsaw, they were definitely the better team today.”
Out of a 24-strong roster, the Red Raiders had seven seniors and many underclassman who missed an entire year of development. There were pockets of the game that showed the talent and coaching of Pal-Mac but Penn Yan would not be denied.
“They wanted to do something special and I really believe they did,” Coach Hobart said.
As for the program losing eight seniors, a quick scan of the home crowd confirms that the program is in good hands for years, maybe even decades.
“I looked around and I saw all the little guys here with their orange shirts on,” Hobart said. “I remember seeing (the players) when they were little kids. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Based on the number of younger kids playing wall ball outside the locker room after the win, Penn Yan lacrosse doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.