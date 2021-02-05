PENN YAN — Along with thousands of lacrosse players across New York state, Penn Yan’s Ayden Mowry has not played a minute of high school lacrosse since 2019.
That did not seem to matter to several schools that recruited him.
Even without playing the marquee junior season that recruiters heavily rely on, his two years of varsity lacrosse for the Mustangs were all that programs needed to see to know that Mowry would be an asset to their team.
The lucky school that gets the three-sport athlete is Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school in Hickory, North Carolina with a lacrosse program that has been ascending over the past decade.
“Really it came down to their academic program,” Mowry stated after his signing. “Another few (reasons) were the coaches and knowing that I have other alumni from Penn Yan down there to surround me with good energy. Just knowing I have them down there, I’ll be right at home.”
Dylan Stape, a 2018 graduate of Penn Yan, is in his junior season with the Bears and appeared in all six games for them in 2020.
“I’m just incredibly proud of him,” Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said. “He has worked so hard for everything. He’s been undersized and he’s made himself stronger. He’s one of the hardest working kids we’ve ever had come through this program.”
Mowry will be joining a Lenoir-Rhyne lacrosse program that is well on its way to competing for a national championship.
In 2020, the Bears got in seven games and won six of them. They torched opponents with 102 goals scored, averaging 14.6 per game. Lenoir-Rhyne notched wins against No. 1 Limestone and No. 3 Adelphi, racking up 35 goals between the two games.
Lenoir-Rhyne not only has an impressive season ahead, but they are signing a player in Mowry that will add to their talent and depth.
“Between Coach Hobart and Coach Queener, they build you up for not just high school, but for the next level,” Mowry said. “It’s not even just great coaching, they build you into being a great young man.”
“He’s going to work,” Hobart said. “He’s a tough guy. He’s got one speed and I think they’re going to be impressed by his work ethic and just how hard he goes in every single drill.”
At Penn Yan, the left-handed Mowry recorded 44 points as a freshman and then notched 49 in his sophomore season. Before the 2020 season was canceled, Mowry had accumulated 53 goals and 38 assists in two seasons along with a spot on the Section V All-Tournament team his freshman year when he registered six points.
It’s difficult for anyone not to look ahead to an exciting and bright future that Mowry has ahead of him at Lenoir-Rhyne, and there certainly needs to be time for celebration, but Mowry has his sights set on the upcoming wrestling season and then spring lacrosse season.
“I need to work on dodging, because as soon as the ball touches your stick, you got to be ready to move it or dodge,” Mowry said on what he hopes to work on this upcoming spring. “Some outside shooting as well but I’ll be in the weight room through wrestling season and I’ll be ready.”
“I’m really excited to see him this spring and in the future,” Hobart added on Mowry. “He’s a real quality young man.”