EAST AMHERST — The fourth quarter was one to remember in Penn Yan's class D sectional championship victory over Livonia/Avon. On Saturday morning in the Class D Regional, the Mustangs' boys lacrosse team had a fourth quarter to forget about at Williamsville East High School.
Penn Yan took a two-goal lead heading into the final 12 minutes but squandered it later to fall 12-11 against the Akron Tigers in the first round of the NYSPHSAA tournament.
"Unless you win the state championship, the season always ends with a tough loss," Penn Yan head coach Brian Hobart said. "This is not where we wanted our season to end today but that doesn't change what these kids have accomplished this year. There were a lot of doubters this year and people didn't think we could win sectionals, we did that. We come out here and lose a tough one by one goal today but this game isn't going to define what these kids have done this year. I'm very proud of them and we'll be back."
Akron took a 6-4 lead at the halftime break but the Mustangs recorded six of the first seven goals in the second half to take over all the momentum at the time.
Junior midfielder Caden Dixon had a three-goal stretch of his own to give Penn Yan the lead.
Dixon and sophomore teammate Bryant VanHousen led the Mustangs with three goals each on Saturday.
Penn Yan (12-8) surrendered a couple more goals to the Tigers but VanHousen's third goal of the game came in the final 20 seconds of the third period to give his Mustangs that 11-9 lead heading into the final quarter of the game.
"It's tough circumstances, we were on bus at 6:30 this morning, we had the bus legs a little bit in the first half," Hobart said on the way his team responded coming out in the second half. "(Akron) also played a different style that we don't see in Section V. We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole but at halftime they regrouped. These kids fight, these kids are battlers and they're going to battle back from this too."
Penn Yan maintained that lead for the first 9 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter until Akron knotted the game up at 11-all following a Tigers timeout.
The Mustangs were looking to put their first goal of the quarter on the board when VanHousen looked for one more on shot attempt on goal with 1:05 remaining.
VanHousen's shot attempt was saved by the Tigers goaltender that set up a fast-break game-winning goal down the other end for Akron.
Junior midfielder Jayden Reid was stellar all morning long with winning the faceoffs for his Mustangs.
Reid won a clutch faceoff following the go-ahead goal by the Tigers. The Mustangs would not get a shot off on that possession that resulted in a turnover.
Penn Yan would get the ball back after a Tigers turnover but they could not get a decent shot on goal as the final buzzer sounded.
The Mustangs only lose two seniors in goaltender Griffin Emerson and midfielder Oliver Connelly.
Penn Yan did see 84 goals of production from freshman and eighth graders this year which gives coach Hobart all the confidence in the world that his program is not going anywhere, anytime soon.
"Just to work with them, they're a great group of kids to be around," Hobart said on his younger players coming back next year. "They work hard and they want to get better. I just look forward to spending time with them."