As per usual, Section V and Finger Lakes boys lacrosse teams were stacked with some of the area and state’s elite talent. Four Section V teams made it to the state semifinals and many of the players received All-American and All-Academic nods.
The head coaches of the Finger Lakes league have determined the individual awards for the 2023 season.
The Finger Lakes Player of the Year was All-American long pole from Palmyra-Macedon Robert Kinslow, who was also the Defenseman of the Year. Newark senior Preston Steve was the Attackman of the Year, Pal-Mac’s Keagan Hoesterey was named Midfielder of the Year, and Marcus Whitman’s Blake Dunton was the Goalie of the Year. Dunton’s teammate Connor Gorton was selected as the nominee for the Bob Scott Award.
The Finger Lakes Coach of the Year was Mynderse Academy’s Joe Caraher, The Assistant Coach of the Year was Geneva’s Brian Askin and The Person of the Year was Pal-Mac’s Craig Ikewood.
Of the senior award winners, Kinslow is headed to Division I Hobart, Steve will join many Finger Lakes players at Division II Roberts Wesleyan, Dunton is a SUNY Morrisville commit and Gorton will play for Utica.
Kinslow and Steve were also selected to the Section V All-League team.
The regular season in the Finger Lakes was dominated by Wayne Central, which went 9-0 in league play and has five players making the first team for their positions.
The lone sophomore to make the First Team was Mynderse Academy’s Griffin Hilimire. Along with Caraher, Hilimire helped lead the Blue Devils to its best season since 2016, going 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the league. Hilimire scored 45 goals and registered 35 assists for 80 total points, good for ninth in the section.
The Attacker of the Year in Steve was third in the Section for points and first in the league with 97 points — 51 goals (5th in Section V) and 46 assists (third in Section V).
Hoesterey was the lone individual award winner to be returning in 2024. A face-off specialist, Hoesterey ended tied for fifth in section in scoring with 86 points, seventh in goals with 49 and sixth in assists with 37.
Geneva’s Jeremy Askin was named the Face-off Specialist of the Year in the Finger Lakes. Askin rarely lost a draw with a 74% win rate, good for third in Section V. His 225 total wins were sixth in the section.
Dunton ended the year for Marcus Whitman with 220 saves and a 63% save rate.