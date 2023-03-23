NEWARK — The 2023 spring sports season officially started on Thursday evening for a boys lacrosse non-league matchup. That’s when the Newark Reds got their season underway with a contest against Watkins Glen.
The Reds started off their season with a bang by blowing out Watkins Glen 20-0. Newark senior Preston Steve also broke a little bit of school history to get his season off on the right foot.
During the first quarter, Steve recorded an assist to break the all-time assist record in program history. It was his 51st assist for his career with the Reds.
Steve is coming off a 2022 season where he led Newark with 27 assists, 53 goals, equaling to a team-high 80 points. He finished with four goals and five assists in the Watkins Glen contest. Newark (1-0) provided a huge first quarter to set the tone in the contest. The Reds were up 10-0 after one quarter and 16-0 by the halftime break.
Freshman Sam Underhill had a great first-year on the varsity level in 2022 as an eighth grader. He recorded 20 goals, six assists and is expected to be a huge factor for this upcoming season. He started his 2023 season with four goals, one assist.
Junior Devon Bulman also scored double-digit goals in 2022 for the Reds with 13 goals which is over half the goals he scored in 2021 as a freshman. He is already on pace to set a new mark after scoring four goals in the win against Watkins Glen.
Freshman attacker Blake Steve also started his Newark career on the varsity level nicely by recording three goals, four assists in the season opener.
This is just the second season under head coach John Hicks. He led Newark to a 9-8 campaign in 2022. However, his Reds won’t return to action until Tuesday, April 11th at 7 p.m. when they play their first road game of the season against Livonia/Avon at Avon High School.