The boys lacrosse season wrapped up on Saturday afternoon and the tournament field is set for all classes with a notable absence: no Finger Lakes teams received a top seed.
In the nine-team Class B, just three teams managed double-digit wins. Victor (14-2) took the top seed with several marquee wins on the year, including a 10-3 win over Canandaigua (12-4), which took the second seed.
The Braves began their season with a 9-1 record entering May but have run into tough competition and gone 3-3 this month. They face off against No. 7 seed Webster Schroeder in the first round on Wednesday with the time to be determined. If the Braves make it to the finals, Victor will, in all likelihood, be waiting to rip back the Class B title away from the defending champs in Canandaigua.
In the top-heavy Class C, Honeoye Falls-Lima (12-4) takes the top spot with Pal-Mac (12-3) in a very close second. The Red Raiders will be flying into the tournament with just one loss on the calendar since March 4. Wayne Central (12-4) is in third and Geneva (9-7), which has battled all season long, took the fourth seed.
The Panthers drew No. 5 seed Livonia/Avon in the first round, which looks to be a tight matchup that sees the Panthers getting the slight advantage with their balanced scoring and strong defense. If they get past the Lakers on Tuesday the 23rd, No. 1 see HF-L awaits in the second round after a bye.
For the second-straight year, Penn Yan is not at the top of Class D heading into the tournament. Last year it was Livonia/Avon on top and this year it is the impressive Aquinas Lil’ Irish (11-4) that were donned the No. 1 seed. Penn Yan (9-7) took the second seed thanks to three straight wins to close out the regular season, Marcus Whitman (9-7) landed third and Newark (10-6) in fourth.
It’ll be an all-Finger Lakes battle in the middle of the bracket with (4) Newark hosting No. 5 seed Mynderse Academy on Wednesday the 24th. The Blue Devils (10-6) bested the Reds 8-7 back on March 27.
Whitman takes on No. 6 seed Gananda (9-7) and the winner will most likely face Penn Yan in the second round. The Mustangs play No. 7 seed Bloomfield/Honeoye in the first round.
Class D is the largest tournament in 2023 with 11 teams attempting to knock off the Mustangs’ long reign at the top.
The tournaments start today with out-bracket games in Classes B and D and all quarterfinal games will start on Tuesday, May 23 for classes A and C.