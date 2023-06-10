There were six players named as All-Americans for this year’s 2023 boys lacrosse season and three of them came locally.
Newark senior attackman Preston Steve, Canandaigua Academy senior goaltender Jack Faiola and Palmyra-Macedon senior defenseman Robert Kinslow IV were all named as All-Americans after their hard work during this past season.
Steve helped Newark (11-7) obtain an over .500 record this year after winning in seven of their final 10 games.
Steve’s production throughout his 3-year career with Newark improved every year as he went from 43 points in 2021 to 80 points in 2022 and 97 points in 2023 to lead his team in that category.
Steve closes out his career with 126 goals, 94 assists to add up to 220 points. His 94 assists is the all-time assist record in program history as well.
Faiola saved 62-percent of his opponents shots on goal throughout his entire 3-year career with the Braves. He finished his senior year with 135 saves and saved 60-percent of his opponents shots on goal.
He was a big reason to why Canandaigua (12-5) won its first nine games during this 2023 season.
Faiola will end his high school career with 385 saves after spending 2,497 minutes in front of the net.
Kinslow also played three years at the varsity level and he scored 12 career goals at the defensive position.
Pal-Mac (13-4) got five goals, one assist out of Kinslow during this 2023 season.
The Red Raiders senior also closes out his career with three assists adding up 15 career points. He also chipped in for 55 ground balls during his first season back in 2021.
Victor senior midfielder Thomas Gravino and senior face-off specialist Sam Ricci along with Rush-Henrietta senior face-off specialist Mike Valent were also named as All-Americans.
Bloomfield/Honeoye senior defenseman Andy Mcfadden, Victor senior attackman Sam Gotham, Livonia/Avon senior attackman Jackson McEnerney, Spencerport senior midfielder Cameron Mesh and Pittsford senior midfielder Ben Steingass were all named as All-Academics selections for this 2023 season.
All-leagues for boys lacrosse and the rest of the spring sports will be released in the coming weeks.