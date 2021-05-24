GENEVA — At times, the Geneva Panthers boys lacrosse team appear like they will be a part of the Finger Lakes league title battle until the very end of the regular season.
Other times, they struggle to play with the sense of urgency that makes them one of the better teams in the league.
On Saturday morning against Livonia/Avon, the Panthers battled with that inconsistency from start to finish, and despite the offensive onslaught from seniors Aiden Eighmey and Nate Askin, the Panthers fell 10-8 to the Lakers.
“We didn’t want to play 42 minutes of poor lacrosse and six minutes of good lacrosse,” Panthers head coach Jeff Dunham said. “You can’t win a lot of games that way so we have to figure out a way to do it all the way through.”
Heat and humidity dominated the early stages of the game as both teams appeared to be a touch sluggish out of the gate and struggled to keep possession.
Askin put the game’s first points on the board with 6:25 left in the quarter on an assist from Eighmey. With the ball on the right side about 15 yards out, Eighmey was quickly double-teamed by the Lakers. Askin rolled off his defender and Eighmey found him with a quick pass that was promptly fired into the net for a 1-0 Panthers lead.
Askin also took the lion’s share of Geneva’s face-offs. The Panthers claimed a 13-7 advantage in the circle by game’s end.
That first goal was the lone bright spot for the Panthers for the majority of the half. The Lakers found their groove and wired five unanswered goals past junior goalie Garrett Kayser. Kayser found another gear in the second half and registered a total of seven saves.
Down 5-1 with little momentum and the half approaching, Geneva found life from a goal combination of Eighmey and Askin again, only this time it was Askin with a nice pass to Eighmey for the goal.
The senior duo tallied points on seven of Geneva’s eight goals. Eighmey finished with four goals and two assists while Askin finished with two goals and two helpers.
“Nate and Aiden are phenomenal lacrosse players,” coach Dunham said. “We probably lean on them a little more than we should. We should be able to get more offense out there without those guys doing as much as they do, but without them, we wouldn’t be half as good as we are right now.”
With a shade of momentum back and down 5-2 at the half, Geneva needed desperately to score quickly in the second half, and that’s exactly what they did.
A textbook triangle passing play from Askin to Mason Rusinko to Ryan Brown ended with a goal to bring the Panthers within two goals. On the back end, their defense and Keyser in net put up their best sequences of the game and kept the Lakers from scoring for nearly 13 minutes going back to the first half.
“Ultimately it’s about the kids believing” coach Dunham said. “It’s a process. It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, especially with a lot of the younger guys. Every game they’re getting better. It’s a matter of improving as we move forward so we’re ready for sectionals.”
Livonia/Avon finally broke through with a goal to end the drought and they poured it on from there, outscoring Geneva 4-2 in the next five minutes of the game. Eighmey managed to catch the defense sleeping and made it a 7-4 game early in the fourth and Askin scored a meat-and-potatoes goal by himself to make it a 9-5 game.
But, with less than four minutes remaining, Geneva trailed 10-5 to a rolling Lakers squad.
Then, they turned it on out of no where.
Ryan Brown scored his second goal of the game off Eighmey’s second assist of the game at 3:34. Following another Askin face-off win, Eighmey fired a howitzer blast off the Askin assist to pull Geneva within three goals in the blink of an eye.
“They had a great last six-seven minutes of the game,” Dunham said of his squad. “We just have to figure out how to put it together all the way through.”
Coach Dunham called timeout with just under three minutes remaining and seven seconds after play resumed, Eighmey fired a worm-burner that found the back of the net and erupted the Panther sideline, making it a 10-8 game with plenty of time remaining.
Askin won the ensuing face-off and Geneva set up shop once again. A low pass behind the net evaded any Panthers players and gave Livonia/Avon possession with 2:15 left.
The Panthers continued to play tight, suffocating defense and forced a turnover that also led to a 30-second technical call on a Lakers player for delay of game. With a man-up for 30 seconds, Eighmey operated from behind the net trying to find open teammates.
With Askin double-teamed, Brown found a soft spot out front and Eighmey fired a quick pass. Brown was unable to corral the pass and the Lakers took off with the ball and ate clock until time ran out.
If Geneva can figure out the formula to playing their best lacrosse from start to finish, they will find themselves rubbing shoulders with the top squads in the league come end of season.