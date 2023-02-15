CANANDAIGUA — Sectional champions were crowned at Roseland Bowl on Tuesday and Wayne/Finger Lakes bowlers occupied many of the top scores in Class C and D for boys bowling.
Newark and Marcus Whitman won the team sectional championships after the Reds were crowned for Class C and the Wildcats won the Class D title.
CLASS C
Newark edged out Waterloo by 47 pins for the overall best score. Penn Yan finished in third place while Midlakes, Wayne Central, Sodus/Williamson and North Rose-Wolcott ended in fifth to eighth place.
Kory Nurse out of Genesee Valley provided the best individual score of 1,392 pins. Penn Yan’s Colin Johnson finished only seven pins behind with a final score of 1,385 pins to finish in second place overall.
Johnson trailed Nurse by 67 pins after the a.m. totals but was able outscore Nurse by 60 pins in the p.m. in a solid effort of catching him.
Johnson’s teammate Connor Anderson finished in fourth place overall with a final score of 1,247 pins.
Newark’s Haydn Tellier was one place behind Anderson for fifth overall after he closed with 1,213 pins total.
Tellier, Garyson Cole, Kevin Martinez and Conner Garling all led the Reds to the team title after all four reached quadruple digits on the day.
Waterloo also saw four bowlers roll over 1,000 pins as they were led by Chris Hayden, who finished with 1,212 pins. Kyle Brown, Garett Tuuri and Nate Robson also stepped up for the Tigers with recording quadruple digits.
Midlakes was another team that saw four bowlers roll at least 1,000 pins after Nate Miller, Evan Quade, Jeremy Myhill and Christopher Behen all accomplished it. Miller led the Screaming Eagles with 1,181 pins.
CLASS D
Marcus Whitman was able to fend off Clyde-Savannah for the team title by only 46 pins total. Naples finished in third place while Romulus ended in fourth. Lyons, Bloomfield and Red Creek rounded out sixth through eighth place.
Evan though the Golden Eagles fell short overall-wise, Clyde-Savannah’s Parker Miller was able to put together the best individual score over Marcus Whitman’s Isaiah Murphy and Ely Mangiarelli.
Miller finished with 1,291 pins for the best result. Murphy ended with 1,266 pins while Mangiarelli closed with 1,134 pins.
Miller dominated the A.M. scores with 723 pins but Murphy put the best results in the P.M. with 596 pins but wasn’t enough to catch Miller.
The two teams were the only two squads in the entire class to put together individual scores over 1,000 pins.
All five of the Wildcats that competed on Tuesday recorded at least quadruple digits with Murphy, Mangiarelli along with Austin King, Brayden Armison and Mason Shaw.
Clyde-Savannah had Quentin Haskins and Tyler Freelove to go with Miller in putting together at least 1,000 pins on the day.
Romulus was led by Brett Werner, who finished with 903 pins and Lyons had Gary Verplank, who led his team with 894 pins.