PENN YAN — Postseason matchups between league rivals bring out the best in both teams, no matter the sport. On Saturday in the boys soccer Class B2 quarterfinal, 7-seed Mynderse’s stout defense and 2-seed Penn Yan’s explosive offense collided for a wildly physical and entertaining game that ended 1-0 in favor of Penn Yan.

A shot from Carson Nagpaul off a corner kick early in the second half was the only thing that separated the two teams.

“A lot of heart, a lot of class and a great group of seniors,” Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos said of the keys to victory. “First half wash’t our best and in the second half, they came through when they needed to and kept our cool in a physical game and got the job done.”

The Mustangs (13-3-1) wanted to establish possession early in the first half and share the ball. Led by the likes of Devin Smith, Jariel Ubiles and Gily Pagan, the Blue Devils’ back line and midifield began the game with an aggressive mindset, holding a high line and collapsing on any Mustang who received the ball.

“I’m very proud of our effort,” Mynderse head coach Peter Doell said. “Everybody gave 110% which is all I could ask. We played them tight, Penn Yan’s a great team, great senior leadership and we certainty lost to a good opponent.”

The Blue Devils (5-9-3) established a physical presence that prevented Penn Yan from developing any traction and rhythm on offense. Both teams managed to get one or two long shots on goal, but the first half ended 0-0 with no corners and few opportunities on both ends of the pitch.

“Our gameplan was to pay their two central midfielders the respect they deserve and I think for the most part, we did that tonight,” Doell said.

“Mynderse defense has been solid all year,” Hassos said. “You go back and look, they don’t give up a lot of goals.”

The Mustang forwards exploded out of the gate in the second half and within a minute, they earned the first corner of the game. From the left side, Penn Yan’s Landon Berry fired a curling kick into the box that leading scorer David Reid impressively redirected with his head. The ball was going for the bottom right corner of the net when Mynderse’s Ehresman Matt cleared the ball off the goal line and the game remained 0-0.

It seemed the only thing that was going to get past the Blue Devils defense and goalkeeper Branson Mestan was either a fluke or a perfect play, and it turned out to be the latter.

Penn Yan continued to get the ball deep and earned a second corner less than two minutes after its first. Barry took the ball again, this time from the right side, and sent a low line-drive into the box that was seemingly headed for Owen Bishop, who was sprinting into the box towards the ball. Bishop then executed a perfect “dummy” pass and let the ball go past him, tricking the trailing Mynderse defender and the ball went directly to Nagpaul. Nagpaul fired a one-touch shot off the bounce that dipped below the outstretched Mestan and into the bottom left corner of the net.

“We definitely like corners,” Hassos said with a smile. “A wise lacrosse coach from Penn Yan once told me that, ‘Corner kicks are a good thing,’ and I totally agree.”

That was the only way Mynderse was going to be beat on Saturday night. The two teams then reverted to the physical back-and-forth nature that shaped the first half. When Mynderse managed to get past Penn Yan’s back line of Jesse Young, Roark Castner and Spencer Enos, goalkeeper Tommy Barden put an end to any Blue Devils opportunity.

The Mustangs parked the bus on defense in the final five minutes and secured the win and a semifinals berth.

“I think it’s a great step forward,” Doell said of the effort of the 2022 squad. “We struggled through quite a bit of adversity this season. I’m proud of our guys, the way they stepped up in terms of our defensive and offensive effort. As a coach, you can’t ask for much more from your young men. I think because of the senior leadership we had this year, we’re going to be in good shape moving forward.”

As for Mynderse, coach Doell believes that as difficult as Friday’s loss was, the senior leadership will leave a lasting impression for years to come.

“We’re excited. We can’t wait until the semifinals,” Hassos said. “I’m proud of this group. It’s probably one of the best (soccer) teams to come out of Penn Yan. We just got to keep enjoying the ride.”

Penn Yan moves on to face 3-seed North Rose-Wolcott in the semifinals on Wednesday at Lyons High School at 5 p.m.