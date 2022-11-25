It was a season to not forget for the Penn Yan boys soccer program. The Mustangs finished in second place in the Finger Lakes East standings, just behind the league champion Wayne Central Eagles. They also advanced to their first sectional final since 1996.
Penn Yan (14-4-1, 9-3) had seven players selected to this year’s Finger Lakes East All-Stars team and two were named to first team.
Seniors David Reid and Landon Berry were named to first team for the Mustangs after the two combined for 17 goals and 23 assists on the season.
Reid was the goal scorer at the forward position, finishing with a team-high 13 goals while midfielder Berry contributed to a team-high 16 assists on the year.
Newark (9-7-1, 7-4-1) finished in third place in the league standings and had junior midfielder Luciano Rank and sophomore forward Doug Wells named to first team.
Wells led the Reds with 10 assists and is only getting better in being a huge piece for the program going forward.
Mynderse (5-9-3, 4-6-2), Palmyra-Macedon (7-9-1, 4-7-1), Geneva (5-10-2, 3-7-2) and Waterloo (2-15, 0-12) each had at least one player be named to first team.
Mynderse junior defender Jariel Ubiles and junior midfielder Carson Montoney were named to first team along with Pal-Mac junior midfielder Andrew Thomas, Geneva senior forward Nate Rusinko and Waterloo junior goalkeeper Hayden Linehan.
In the West, Naples captured another league title but Dundee/Bradford (12-6, 9-3) put together a fine season as well, finishing in third place in the league standings.
The BraveScots lost an overtime heartbreaker against Marion in the class C2 quarterfinals but three players were named to this year’s Finger Lakes West All-Stars.
Senior midfielder Ryan McTamney and junior midfielders Miguel Candela and Aidan Monell were named to first team for Dundee/Bradford.
Candela put together a productive season, leading his squad with 18 goals and 11 assists.
Marcus Whitman (5-11-1, 4-7-1) had two seniors named to first team.
Goalkeeper Carson Miller and forward Jared Paddock’s efforts were good enough for first team for the Wildcats.
Paddock led the team with 10 goals while Miller saved 234 shots on goal after 1,361 minutes in front of the net this year.
South Seneca/Romulus (0-15-1, 0-11-1) had sophomore goalkeeper Kenney Halsey also named to first team.