GENEVA — It’s the final week of the regular season as the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils traveled for a game under the lights against the Geneva Panthers at Loman Stadium on Monday night.
Both the Blue Devils and Panthers tied their last games and they looked to make a statement with sectionals starting next week.
Geneva [7-3-1] controlled the ball most of the game to fend off Mynderse [4-5-1] by a final score of 2-0.
“I thought overall we played pretty good,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham stated about his teams performance against Mynderse on Monday night. “We definitely had moments where we lapsed a little bit but for the most part we kept control of the ball. We did things we wanted to do and anytime you get what you want to do is a good day.”
Geneva found its first goal of the game with about 30 minutes remaining in the first half.
Senior Mason Rusinko for the Panthers kicked the ball from the right of the Mynderse box off of the left goal post.
Rusinko’s junior teammate Tony Priano was at the right place at the right time to clean up shot off the post and kicked it right past Mynderse senior goalie Finian Dougherty to give the Geneva the early 1-0 lead.
The Blue Devils nearly tied the game up before halftime.
With 25 minutes remaining in the first half, senior Sam Lorenzetti had a shot for the Blue Devils that sailed just over the head of Geneva senior goalie Kenny Meyer and over the entire goal.
After the first half mask/water break, Senior Colin Ryan had a chance to score for Mynderse as well when his shot was left of the Geneva goal.
The game remained 1-0 in favor of Geneva heading into halftime.
Mynderse’s best chance in the second half to knot the game up came with about six minutes to go in the game.
Blue Devils senior Nick Jones kicked a shot from about 30 yards out and forced Geneva goalie Meyer to make an acrobatic save near the top of the goal post.
With the lead intact, Geneva senior Jordan Myer scored a goal with two minutes to play to seal a Geneva win. The Panthers held on to their 2-0 lead and completed the season sweep over Mynderse.
“I’m hoping we’re one-hundred-percent healthy,” Mynderse head coach Lisa Anderson stated about her team going into sectionals next week. “That’s our mindset right now to get everyone healthy to be full strength.”
Mynderse will play next on Thursday when they head to Midlakes/Red Jacket for a game that starts at 4:30 p.m.
Geneva finishes up their regular season today when they host Midlakes/Red Jacket at 5 p.m.