GENEVA — Within 13 minutes of Saturday’s game, the Geneva Panthers (6-2, 3-0) found themselves down 2-0 to the Newark Reds (2-4-1, 0-2).
By the time the horn sounded ending the game, the Panthers secured their sixth win of the season, 4-2.
“It was good to see them get that energy back. We came out slow,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said after the game. “They kept fighting tooth and nail and off the ball they really worked hard and that certainly showed today on the field.”
The game began how every Newark player, coach and fan wanted. The Reds used crisp passing and through balls to send players like Gabriel Caraballo and Addison Bump deep into Geneva’s half. Within six minutes, the Reds broke through and and scored on a goal from junior attacker Zachary Herd.
Herd carefully kept the ball secured surrounded by multiple Geneva defenders. He utilized skillful footwork and fired a low shot from just inside the box and past Geneva goalkeeper Kenny Meyer for the game’s first goal.
The quick start had many at Loman Stadium surprised, and seven minutes later, Bump received a beautiful through ball on the left side to beat the entire Panthers back line and put a perfect shot to the right of Meyer to put Newark up 2-0.
“We’ve been struggling to finish,” Newark head coach Mike Palmer said. “We do a good job possessing the ball in the middle of the field but we have been struggling with finishing and in the beginning of the game it looked like we were turning it around.”
The second Newark goal in a matter of minutes seemed to snap the Panthers awake. Less than five minutes later, who else but Mason Rusinko tucked home Geneva’s first goal with 22 minutes remaining in the half to cut the lead to just one despite Newark outshooting Geneva 10-2 in the first 30 minutes.
Following great back-to-back saves from Meyer and header off the post from Zach Martinez, Geneva looked threatening heading into the break.
It did not take long into the second half for the Panthers to take complete control.
Nine minutes in, Geneva midfielder Daniel Wright made a move and found open space at the top of the box. The sophomore wound up and fired a rocket that found the back of the net in an instant, tying the game with plenty of time remaining.
“In the second half they were more aggressive than us,” Palmer stated of Geneva. “We just weren’t able to step it up. In the beginning we came out strong and they picked it up and kept the momentum going the rest of the game.”
Less than two minutes later, Martinez took a free kick from just inside midfield following a Newark handball. Martinez laced a great ball into the Newark box that was headed away nicely by Reds junior defender Caleb George-Cady, who was a stalwart all game. The ball remained up in the air and Reds goalkeeper Cody Luther came out to try and catch the ball. With a slew of bodies all fighting for position, the ball bounced around and found its way to Nate Rusinko, who put it in the back of the net to give Geneva the lead with half an hour remaining.
Following the third consecutive strike, Geneva began to take complete control and was breaking in to the Reds half with ease.
Newark nearly tied the game with a shot off the crossbar that went directly down and failed to cross the line.
The Panthers remained aggressive and pushed more with less than 10 minutes remaining. When the clock struck five minutes, Geneva hunkered down on defense while Newark through everything at them.
On a potential fast break, Geneva was fouled at midfield at the near exact spot where Martinez took the earlier free kick. Martinez once again took the ball and wired a perfect pass onto Mason Rusinko’s forehead, who directed the ball past Luther for the insurance goal to seal the win with 90 seconds remaining.
“Zach has got a great foot and he’s a kid I can play anywhere; he’s my utility player,” Dunham stated. “He can play from goal to striker. That kid is going to dominate whatever position he’s in. I was impressed with him, his composure on the ball and he shows up every time.”
Martinez and the rest of Geneva watched the clock wind down to zero to complete a 2-goal comeback with four unanswered goals and secured their fourth straight win.
The Panthers have all the momentum they need to get ready for Tuesday’s huge tilt against Wayne Central.
“We gotta go to Wayne on Tuesday,” Dunham began. “The boys know if we want a chance at the League Championship that we have to go through Wayne. They’re excited for the opportunity, they’ve been looking forward to it and I don’t think I have to motivate them. They’re ready to go.”