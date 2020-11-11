GENEVA — Geneva boys soccer quickly became acquainted with the level of competition in Class A1.
The Panthers (8-3-1) struggled to get things going on Tuesday night against Greece Arcadia (6-5-1) in the first round of Class A1’s sectional tournament at Loman Stadium. The Panthers kept the Titans at bay for as long as they could, but Arcadia’s goal with 24 minutes left all but sealed the deal in a 1-0 opening round loss for Geneva.
“We don’t see a whole lot of teams that play with three high forwards like (Arcadia) had,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said after the game. “They really stretched it out across the top and that gave ys some trouble in closing out space. We’re a team that likes to take away counter and we had a hard time covering ground because their width was so stretched out.”
Greece Arcadia came out strong in the opening minutes and snuffed out any Geneva chance while clinically controlling pace of play with sure-footedness, well-executed 1-2 passes and confident crosses.
The Titans used high-pressure while attacking which made it difficult for the Panthers to not only exit their half, but generate any offense.
The Panther’s first shot did not come until 2:20 was left in the first half. Even then, all Jordan Myer could do was muster a shot from 25 yards away that was an easy save.
Geneva’s defense however, held up quite strong with the likes of Nate Askin at right back and Zach Martinez making sure Arcadia got few quality chances at goal. Whenever they did, Kenny Myer was there to make the sure save and boot it a mile away.
The second half Greece Arcadia continued to push even further into Geneva’s half, challenging Kenny Myer in net nearly every minute.
While the likes of Martinez, Troy Snook and the rest of Geneva’s back line continued to block shots and hold the Titans from scoring, it seemed it was only a matter of time.
With 25 minutes to go in the game, Arcadia made one of several crosses from the left side into the box. The ball pinballed off multiple players before falling at the feet of attacker Adam Strand, who confidently put the ball into the lower right of the net with no chance for Myer to make a save.
Even after the goal, the Titans still continued to push into Geneva’s half. Myer made the save of the game with 15 minutes remaining when Arcadia midfielder Kee Bu Soy ripped a shot from 20 yards out that was headed for the upper right corner. Myer leaped parallel to the ground and made a miraculous save to keep the Panthers within one goal.
Myer has been the backbone in net all year long.
“That’s why yesterday he was named First Team All-League Goaltender,” Coach Dunham stated about Myer. “He was focused, he saw the ball well tonight, he’s vocal in the back too which also helps so he did a great job. He really kept us in there.”
Myer’s memorable game and entire year was simply not enough to keep up with Arcadia, whose tough schedule prepared them well for Geneva.
Despite a heartbreaking loss, what was not lost on Coach Dunham was the opportunity to play a full season with a postseason.
“I’m really proud of them,” Coach Dunham stated after the game. “I think overall it was a great season. They competed every single day in practice, every single day in the field. They love the opportunity to play together and to come out to play against (Arcadia), we gave it our all and battled for 80 minutes. I wish we could play more but I’m proud of them.”