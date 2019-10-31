PENN YAN — The 2019 Section V Class B1 semifinal featured a rematch of the 2018 quarterfinal between Geneva and Livonia.
Last year, Livonia shutout the Panthers and scored a single goal to advance to the semifinals.
This year the score would be the same, but with a new attitude and more experience. Geneva would come out on top 1-0 and punch their ticket to the Section V Championship.
The lone goal was scored within four minutes of the game when the Panthers earned a corner kick. Defenseman and tennis singles state champion Ryan Fishback took the corner. With a thunderous boot, he curled the ball towards the goal in hopes that a teammate would get a head or a foot on it.
Instead, Fishback put so much curl on the ball that it whirled right past Livonia goalkeeper Brendan Meyers and into the net. Initially, it was thought that Kaya Parara headed the ball in, but upon further review — and photo evidence — the goal was awarded to Fishback.
“Its happened a couple times,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham said. “It’s rare, but at this point in the year, we’re willing to take what we can get.”
Following the goal, the Panthers continued to push forward to try and double their lead. However, Livonia pushed back and forced Geneva into playing a more defensive game.
“We pushed some more in the first half, we just couldn’t get the timing and space,” Dunham said. “Second half, we planned on continuing to push but credit to Livoinia; they pushed back and we had to hunker down in the box. Halfway through the second half, we changed formation and went more defensive.”
Armed with a defensive formation and behind the 10 saves from goalkeeper Mitch Burrall, the Panthers were able to stave off all Livonia attacks and hold on for the victory.
The Panthers have a team of players who have been a part of the tougher times of Geneva soccer. The 2018 loss to Livonia in the quarterfinals was definitely on their minds before and during the game.
“Yes they definitely had it in mind,” Dunham stated. “They had that chip on their shoulders and I told them before the game to play with a chip on their shoulders and they did it.”
Apart from the experience and skill the upperclassmen on the team have, it was the new mindset the Panthers had entering the season. Instead of hoping they could make a deep postseason run, the Panthers knew they could. They have championship spirit running throughout their lineup.
Ryan Fishback is a tennis state champion and Nick Askin won the Section V lacrosse championship with Dunham back in May. Askin’s decision to join the team was among one of the factors that elevated the team to the next level.
“This is a different experience completely,” Dunham said when comparing the lacrosse postseason run to his current soccer run. “It was more guiding their ship in lacrosse season. A lot of these kids are champions at what they do. Bringing those guys on board with their championship attitude has helped a lot.”
With a Section V championship berth, Dunham will look to win his second Section V championship of the year as head coach. The first was with the Geneva lacrosse team back in the spring, and now with the soccer team, whose championship run has been long overdue.
“We’ve come a long way, and it has been tough. The first game I played against Livonia they beat us 11-0. I took over this program in 2009 so its pretty special to finally get here. To think about where we were versus where we are now, its been a fun journey.”