GENEVA — It’s easy to forget the majority of high school student-athletes play sports for the love of the game. Geneva senior Daniel Wright certainly falls under that category, having an immense passion for his favorite sport: soccer.
That passion will not be on display this season as Wright has been denied eligibility to play soccer this fall.
Last fall, when he was a junior, Wright decided to double up on classes and graduate from Geneva High School a year early. Not long into his re-classified “senior” fall semester, Wright realized it was not the path for him and made the decision to redact his status and return to being a junior. At that point, Wright already had participated in the Finger Lakes East Senior All-Star Game, which is a nice send-off for the seniors with one last fun contest.
Earlier in the fall, Wright signed a waiver from Section V essentially forfeiting his rights to play high school soccer in Section V again. He and his mother, Wendy, both signed the form as part of the process toward accelerating Daniel’s high school tenure.
“He was kind of in the head space that he was done,” Wendy said in a phone call to the Times about Daniel’s decision to graduate early.
On Wednesday, Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt wrote in a email to the Times that, even after multiple appeals and a petition started by Wright’s aunt and uncle, the decision is final: He will not play in this upcoming boys soccer season.
It was about a month after the 2021 soccer season ended when Wright went to talk to his guidance counselor about reclassifying back to a junior. In that process, he dropped a couple of classes.
At that point, from a sports perspective, it was too late for Wright to turn back.
Wright was one of the big difference makers for Geneva on the field. He was All-Finger Lakes East first team in 2021.
It wasn’t until late spring, during Wright’s lacrosse season, when Section V made the family aware that playing soccer could be a problem with him coming back for his real senior year.
Geneva boys soccer and boys lacrosse head coach Jeff Dunham issued the first appeal to Section V, which was denied. First-year athletic director Larry Lang appealed it to the state. Again, it was denied.
It wasn’t until Tuesday morning, when the final appeal was denied and reality set in, that Wright wasn’t going to be allowed to play this season.
“He just wants to play because he loves to play,” Wendy said. “He was broken up (on Tuesday) because it hit him pretty hard.”
Palmyra-Macedon head coach Chris Mahnke is Finger Lakes league chairperson for Section V.
“The last two years of pure craziness has to be taken in consideration,” Mahnke said in a phone call to the Times. “I feel for the kid. He’s a good player, from what I know of him. I’m really good friends with Jeff Dunham. I wish he could finish out his senior year the way he wants. These kids over the last two years have lost too much.”
Since the decision broke early Tuesday, Wendy’s sister, Teresa Miller, and her husband, Josh, started a petition to help with changing the Section V ruling of not allowing Wright to play this season. The petition aimed for 1,000 signatures; as of Wednesday evening, it was rapidly approaching its goal.
“Jeff Dunham, through text messages and emails, was asking for the support of the Finger Lakes coaches who would literally be impacted by the kid if he plays or not,” Mahnke said. “To my knowledge, every coach that I’ve talked to gave a thumps-up that he should be able to finish out his senior year.”
There really isn’t much else left to do, but the Millers wanted to help out after watching Wright play soccer since he was 4 years old.
“We just wanted to get the word out so it doesn’t potentially happen to somebody else,” Josh Miller said in a phone call to the Times.
Multiple parents have commented on the petition page that said that they’ve had similar experiences with their child and understand the pain that Wright is going through.
“He really is a good kid,” Miller said. “He’s a confident young man, but he is really is a good team player as well. He is a coach out on the field. He’s really good with younger kids. He kind of takes them under his wing.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise in the whole deal is that Wright is allowed to play any other sport during his senior year. Because he signed the waiver prior to the league’s senior all-star game for boys soccer, it’s the only sport he cannot play in during the 2022-23 academic year.
“It’s heartbreaking to watch,” Miller said.
Several Geneva coaches have approached Wright about playing a different fall sport, but he has decided to intern as a volunteer coach for Dunham’s boys soccer staff in 2022.
“He has a lot to give,” Wendy said. “He is extremely knowledgeable. He is their leader this year, especially this year. It’s not what he wants, but he’s not ready to walk away from the program, so he’s going to do what he can.”