Finger Lakes East
Buy Now

Geneva junior Daniel Wright (6) dribbles the ball past Newark junior Nelson Bost (27) in a 2021 regular season game. Wright made first team for the All-Finger Lakes selections in 2021.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

GENEVA — It’s easy to forget the majority of high school student-athletes play sports for the love of the game. Geneva senior Daniel Wright certainly falls under that category, having an immense passion for his favorite sport: soccer.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you