Football remained absent throughout the 2020 high school fall season, and as a result soccer stepped to the forefront, and the Finger Lakes region had plenty to cheer about.
In the Finger Lakes East, Wayne Central reigned supreme for the third time in four years and made it all the way to the Class B1 championship match before falling to Livonia 3-2. Fittingly, three players were named to the Finger Lakes East First Team All-Stars, four were named to the Second Team and two were Honorable Mentions. Head Coach Tim Mattle was named Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year.
Geneva’s strong regular season did not translate to the level of competition in Class A1, but their star players certainly deserved recognition. Mason Rusinko, Jordan Myer, Zach Martinez and goalkeeper Kenny Meyer were named to the First Team All-Star list while midfielders Daniel Wright and Nate Rusinko were named to the Second Team and Aiden Eighmey and Tony Priano were Honorable Mentions.
Throughout his entire high school career, Mason Rusinko wreaked havoc in every game he played, especially in 2020. Rusinko led the Panthers on offense and even when he was put at midfield the ball almost never left his possession unintentionally.
For that, Rusinko was named the 2020 Finger Lakes East Player of the Year.
“Mason was critical to our success this season,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham wrote. “When we needed a guy to step up, Mason consistently delivered time and again. Obviously he scored goals and helped us to win games, but he is also a leader off the field. From organizing off-season training to setting the tone for practices, Mason was instrumental in keeping the boys engaged and focused on a difficult time period. His teammates clearly responded to his leadership.”
Rusinko was also named to the Section V All-Star game this year and has been nominated for the All-State team.
“Mason’s legacy is one that will be felt for quite sometime,” Dunham continued. “He leaves our program as by far the most decorated soccer player in school history and the career leader in goals and points.”
Rusinko ended his high school career with 66 goals and 10 assists for 142 total points.
In the Finger Lakes West, Naples had a year to remember with an undefeated 12-0 season capped off by a Class C2 championship, their first in 20 years. Fittingly, 10 Naples players found their way to the All Star selections. Four players were named to the Finger Lakes West First Team All-Star list, four more were named to the Second Team and two were Honorable Mentions. In addition, Naples head coach Ryan Betrus was named the Finger Lakes West Coach of the Year.
Marcus Whitman’s Zack Lovejoy and Jordan Lahue were the lone Wildcats in the First Team. Marcus Whitman had an up-and-down year with a 5-7 final record, matching their win total from 2019. Despite that, Lovejoy stood out among all players in the West and was named the 2020 Finger Lakes West Player of the Year.
The 2020 season progressed against all odds, and not only did the players deserve the season, but every single player is deserving of an honorable mention for their commitment to the game, safety, and each other.