SENECA FALLS — It was a cloudy start in front of a social-distanced crowd at Bracht Field in a matchup between the Geneva Panthers at the Mynderse Academy Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils were without four starters who are currently in quarantine.
With the Panthers ready to go for the Finger Lakes East title and the Blue Devils down a few players, Geneva senior Mason Rusinko stepped to the forefront and scored a hat-trick to lead his Panthers over Mynderse 4-0 for a season opening road win.
“It was awesome to see them out there,” Geneva head coach Jeff Dunham stated after the game. “I’m excited for them. They had lots of energy on the sidelines. I was nervous about tonight, I didn’t know how it was going to go. Regardless, I was just excited to see them with an opportunity to play again.”
The game started out slow and the first shot on goal wasn’t registered until 12 minutes had elapsed.
Rusinko gave a kick towards the left corner of the net but was saved by Mynderse goalie Blake Petrocci.
“So excited to have them playing on the field,” Mynderse head coach Lisa Anderson stated after the game. “You can see the excitement in them since day one of practice. The energy level and the excitement in practice has been incredible. I’m just glad we got a game, not happy with the outcome but thrilled to be back.”
Rusinko got the scoring started right before the first mask/water break. The senior attackman made two to three moves on a Mynderse player before wiring a shot off the right goal post and into the net to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
After the first break, Blue Devils’ Jake Prayne gave a nice kick from about 25 yards out but was saved by Panthers goalie Kenny Meyer.
With 4 minutes to play in the first half, Geneva’s Michael Bowler took a shot that was deflected off of teammate Kaleb Waters that ended up being called off due to a controversial offisdes call that kept the game at 1-0.
The second half began and the Bracht Field lights illuminated the darkening sky.
The sun finally peaked its way out before sunset when Rusinko scored his second goal of the game with a Mynderse defender on him as he kicked it right past Petrocci to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.
“I thought we played okay,” Dunham added on his teams performance against Mynderse. “There were some good things, there’s definitely some things we can improve on. The right attitude to have right now is that know that they have to get better every single day. They know that they can’t be just comfortable what we did tonight. Mynderse is a good program and they were short a couple of guys. We have Waterloo tomorrow and it’s a new day.”
Right before the second half mask/water break, the Panthers found their third goal of the game.
Petrocci made a nice save off a Panthers shot on goal but Geneva’s Jordan Myer was perfectly positioned to head it in for the Panthers 3-0 lead.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Anderson said after their opening loss to Geneva. “We’re young and inexperienced. I’m proud of them to never give up. We saw some good moments out there but we have some obvious things to work on.”
Rusinko would finish off his night with a hat-trick when he was at the right place at the right time with about 17 minutes to play.
The Panthers would take control the rest of the game and give the Blue Devils very few scoring chances in the second half.
Geneva is back at it today when they play and host Waterloo at 7 p.m.