GORHAM — Marcus Whitman boys soccer looked promising at points this season, and at other points its youth showed. The Wildcats battled Canisteo-Greenwood in the Class C1 first round and while its talent showed glimpses of strength, the experience of Canisteo-Greenwood prevailed 2-0 on Marcus Whitman’s campus.

The strong midfield of the Wildcats was offset by the strong winds coming from south to north. Canisteo-Greenwood took advantage of that wind in the first half and scored 25 minutes into the contest. They added an insurance goal in the 42nd minute when the wind died down and though Marcus Whitman (5-11-1) had an extra step in the second half, Canisteo-Greenwood held on to advance to the C1 quarterfinals.

“This season, we knew it was going to be tough,” Marcus Whitman head coach Justin Devlin said. “We lost a few pieces to graduation and we had some holes to fill. We knew it was going to be a bit of a rebuild and they worked hard all season long. It stinks going home on a cold day but they played their hearts out in the last game of the season.”

Twenty mile-an-hour gusts blew on the field to start the game and both teams took roughly 15 minutes to settle in and get used to the conditions. Wildcat midfielders Gavin Deatherage, Daniel Nemitz and Micah and Cullen Kephart controlled the midfield well and allowed Marcus Whitman to get solid numbers in transition. Canisteo-Greenwood had a strong back line that pushed forward the entire first half and with help from the wind, the team transitioned very quickly throughout the contest.

“We work best in the midfield and everything goes through them,” Devlin said. “I think overall, the team played well and won the midfield.”

Senior goalkeeper Carson Miller was able to direct traffic from his goal crease and kept any Canisteo-Greenwood chances to a minimum.

Canisteo-Greenwood increased its offensive pressure and kept Marcus Whitman from settling in on offense and it led to the first goal of the game. A cross from the right side took a bounce and fell to the feet of Canisteo-Greenwood’s Declan McAneney who didn’t get much power on the shot but enough to sneak the ball into the bottom right corner past Miller in the 26th minute.

Canisteo-Greenwood took advantage of the wind in the first half and it appeared that the Wildcats planned to do the same in the second half as they came out with increased energy in the second.

The wind died down in the second half and though Marcus Whitman threatened goal with five corners in the second, Devlin’s squad was never able to punch through.

“We had the energy coming out in the second half,” Devlin said. “We just had some decision makings that hurt us and allowed Canisteo to get momentum back on their side.”

An insurance goal from Canisteo-Greenwood sunk any hopes the Wildcats had in saving its season. But Devlin has eyes on the future and feels that the young squad will grow from the tough 2022 season.

“A season like this should definitely build some confidence,” Devlin said moving forward. “Knowing that we had win streaks and losing streaks happen too, but it’s how you rebound and the guys understand that once you get that win streak, don’t let it go.”