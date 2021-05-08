SENECA FALLS — Lisa Anderson has been coaching boys soccer at Mynderse Academy since 2007, and she has been the varsity head coach since the start of the 2010 season after previously coaching modified and junior varsity.
After an 11-season run, Anderson has decided to retire from coaching.
“You kind of know when it’s time,” Anderson said in a phone call to the Times. “I feel like I’m not doing the kids justice, so it’s time to pass it on to someone else. Full-time coach — it’s not just the season, it’s all year long. It’s exhausting but it’s rewarding and exciting.
“I loved it, I’m afraid that I’m going to regret it.”
Anderson will end her tenure with 12 sectional tournament victories. The Blue Devils were a sectional finalist three times during her tenure, including her first season as varsity head coach in 2010. They were runner-up in 2012 and ’13, also.
Her teams occupied a top 3 seed in sectionals in nine of her 11 seasons, including being the No. 1 seed in 2010 and ’12.
“At the end of two seasons, I said, ‘I think I’m done,’ ” Anderson said on what went into her decision to retire. “Tony Ferrara’s like, ‘Think about it because this is November (of 2019),’ and then January (of 2020) came around, (and I said), ‘You know, I’m going to give it one more year.’ Then COVID hit and I realized — I hate to say this — I realized the summer off, the preseason off, and the time my husband and I to spend together — we have a cabin in the Adirondacks — we spent a lot of time there not having to worry about running home for summer soccer or preseason. I think that was my deciding factor. I think I just want to spend more time with my husband.”
Lisa and her husband Mike, have three grown sons, Sean, Jason and Brett. All three went through the program.
“Coaching my children,” Anderson said on her favorite memory as the head coach. “I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to coach them. The years I coached them, they played on great teams. We had some really good seasons throughout those years.”
Brett Anderson, the youngest son, graduated from Mynderse in 2017. Mom decided to stay on as the head coach for the next four seasons.
Her final season in 2020 did not go down with the ending that she had hoped for after a 5-7-1 finish and fifth place in the Finger Lakes East standings.
“I hate the way it ended,” Anderson said on here final season in 2020. “I wish it was a better ending. We had a phenomenal team but our record and what happened didn’t show it.
“We started off the season with four starters quarantined. They missed like the first 2-4 games; these were key players. Then we were plagued with injuries, and lot of it had to do with being out of shape because of COVID. We just did not end on a good note for me.”
Her final game as the head coach did come at home on Bracht Field, on Veterans Day, a 1-0 loss against Wayland-Cohocton in the first round of the Class B2 tournament.
“Just the kids, the relationship, the competition,” Anderson said on what she’ll miss most as the head coach.
It’s been an awesome run for Anderson.
She was enshrined in the Mynderse Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 after a stellar soccer career as a player at Mynderse and at the University of Rochester, where she won the NCAA Division III championships in 1986 and ’87. She was named to four NCAA all-tournament teams.
Anderson was inducted into the University of Rochester Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003 as well.
“I’m ready to chill out at the Adirondacks, take a deep breath and wind down a little bit,” Anderson concluded with.