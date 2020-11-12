NEWARK — After finishing towards the bottom of the Finger Lakes East standings during the regular season, the Newark Reds boys soccer team that felt like they had new life to show off their talent.
11-seeded Dansville lost every game this season this by multiple goals and on Wednesday, No. 6-seed Newark (4-7-2) kept that statistic going as they took down Dansville (0-13) by a final score of 5-1 to kick off their Class B1 sectional journey.
“They played extremely well,” Newark head coach Mike Palmer stated after the win. “Some of the guys stepped up that we have been looking for throughout the season. Gabriel Caraballo stepped up, he crashed the goal every time. Brian Estrada stepped it up in the midfield and he possessed the ball very well. I’m very pleased with the guys and I’m excited to go ahead and play Batavia.”
The first chance to score in the game from either side came about four minutes into the game when Newark junior Gabriel Caraballo passed it to junior teammate Brian Estrada. Estrada’s attempt at goal was saved by the Mustang goalie.
With about 21 minutes to go in the first half, Dansville made its first mistake of the game when a foul called on their goaltender in their own box, gifting Newark a penalty kick.
Estrada stepped up for the Reds and confidently placed a shot in the lower right just out of the reach of the Mustangs goaltender for a 1-0 lead.
About 11 minutes remained when Newark junior goalie Cody Luther kept the Reds ahead. Dansville sophomore Tyler Harris took a shot from the right side of the Newark net. The ball was stopped right away by Luther to keep it a 1-0 game.
The Reds hung onto that 1-0 lead into the halftime break.
Nine minutes into the second half, Caraballo doubled the Reds lead when he found the ball in the Dansville box and finished without hesitation to make it 2-0.
Caraballo’s goal really started turning Newark’s wheels. Five minutes passed before the Reds applied immense pressure which resulted in Newark junior Addison Bump scoring from the right side of the Dansville net with a shot over the Mustangs goalie to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.
A minute later, Caraballo knocked in his second goal of the game. At that moment, the Reds had officially began pouring it on.
Following the lone Dansville score of the night after Luther couldn’t hang on to a loose ball, Newark got the goal right back.
Reds junior Zachary Herd fired a shot to the right part of the net for Newark’s fourth goal of the second half.
Luther and the Reds stayed strong for the last 12 minutes to capture the 5-1 win.
“Dansville came out here and played extremely tough,” Palmer added. “Especially in the beginning they were extremely aggressive and they were creating opportunities. The second half I felt like my guys stepped it up and were able to capitalize.
“We’re taking this one game at a time. Batavia has done very well. I think we’re going to match up with them. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself but I’m pretty optimistic.”
Newark will travel to play the No. 3 seed Batavia Saturday at 6:30 p.m.