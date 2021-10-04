PALMYRA — There is a clear-cut top-3 in the Finger Lakes East boys soccer standings during this 2021 season and on Saturday afternoon, two of those teams battled for 80 minutes and then some.
The Penn Yan Mustangs traveled to take on the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders after the Mustangs won the previous matchup early season in overtime.
On the Saturday of the Red Raiders’ homecoming weekend, junior Mateo Sloan floated in the game-winning goal for Pal-Mac (8-3, 7-2) in a 2-1 victory over Penn Yan (9-2-1, 7-2) in another overtime thriller.
“Payback,” Pal-Mac head coach Chris Mahnke said what the mindset was coming into this game. “We felt that the Pal-Mac team that showed up to their turf was not us. We’re proving to be a nicer of a club on grass. We’ve been waiting for two games all season, the last one was Attica. We respect Penn Yan’s game, their kids, their coaching staff; Jason Hassos and I go way back. We knew exactly what they were going to bring to the field.”
The Red Raiders lone goal of regulation came with 16:10 remaining in the first half after a Pal-Mac corner kick. After neither team controlled the ball off the corner, Red Raider senior Logan Babcock knocked in the goal after the ball deflected to him.
Penn Yan junior goaltender Thomas Barden had another great game for the Mustangs.
“He’s had a great year,” Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos said about Barden. “He’s made a lot of saves when we needed him. He’s solid in the back along with the defense. We’re having a great season, that’s only our second loss. We’re a great team.”
There was 4:33 remaining in the first half when the Mustangs were awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
Penn Yan junior Zackary Townley stepped up, placed his shot on the right side of the goal, but was stopped with a sliding reach by Pal-Mac senior goaltender Robert Kinsman.
Four minutes into the second half, Penn Yan senior Landon Berry had a corner kick for the Mustangs that came with a bit of luck. Berry fired the corner, the ball curled and bounced off the top of the cross bar and fell right to junior Riley Griffiths who punched in the tying goal for Penn Yan at 1-1.
“I’m just proud of the boys,” Hassos said on his team’s fight. “We had a bunch of starters out but everyone stepped up, we came to battle at a homecoming game against a rival in Pal-Mac. We played a great game just like the first time. You never want to lose but it was a good battle. I’m proud of my guys.”
There was not a lot of action in the two overtime periods until 3:17 remained on in the second overtime period when Sloan received the ball on the left side of the field just outside the Mustangs box. Sloan then floated the ball just out of the reach of Barden’s gloves as it was perfectly placed in the back of the net with no chance of any Mustang defender keeping it out.
The rest of the Red Raiders then stormed out on the field to tackle Sloan in celebration after the walk-off goal.
Wayne Central remains the favorite to win the league title but the season series between Penn Yan and Pal-Mac may take the title of the most entertaining matchup.
“With the struggles that we’ve had, we’ve been building, building and building,” Mahnke said on his squad going forward. “We’re trying hard every practice to make some raw athletes into real soccer players and we’re on that track. Every practice, every game we just talk about when it’s time to peak. A league title would be great but we want to roll into sectionals with some momentum behind us.”