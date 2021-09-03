PENN YAN — Penn Yan put on a convincing performance in their 2021 season when they hosted Midlakes/Red Jacket on Thursday night.
The Mustangs (1-0, 1-0) controlled the ball most of the game and scored a few late insurance tallies to stampede by the Screaming Eagles (0-1, 0-1) by a final score of 0-0.
"It's just a great way to start the season," Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos stated about his team's season opening win. "It was a great effort from everyone, playing as a team together, lots of good combinations, finding the back of the net when we needed to; It's just a great feeling to be on the field again."
"It's nice to be just back out here after last year with our COVID year, it was pretty crazy," Midlakes/Red Jacket head coach Tom Cheney stated after the game. "It's nice to get some what of a normalcy back out there. To be able to go out there and not to worry about the masks, the social distancing. It's nice to get out there and get a normal soccer game in."
Both sides had to remove their offseason rust in the opening 10 minutes with neither side getting a great look at net.
Thirty minutes remained in the first half when Penn Yan junior Carson Nagpaul received the ball off the Mustangs' third corner kick of the game. Nagpaul fired a quick strike but his shot was saved by sophomore goaltender Garret Cooper to keep the game tied at 0-0.
Five minutes later Midlakes/Red Jacket struggle to clear the ball in their zone. Penn Yan senior Brigham Hansen took advantage of the loose ball and kicked in the game's first goal to give his Mustangs the 1-0 lead.
Seven minutes remained in the opening half when Mustangs junior David Reid found the ball right in front of the opponent's net to give Penn Yan a 2-0 halftime lead.
Midlakes/Red Jacket seemed to lose its energy in the second half as Penn Yan took advantage and scored three additional goals by game's end.
"We high expectations," Hassos said on his team going forward this season. "We want to have fun, we want to be successful. The ultimate goal is to win sectionals."
This is a Midlakes/Red Jacket team that is still trying to find its image on offense. Despite the struggles up front, the defense held strong for the majority of the game to keep themselves within striking distance of Penn Yan.
"We're looking for improvements," Cheney said on what he's looking for from his team this season. "Last year we were definitely in a building year, we're in a little bit of rebuilding year this year so each game is our first time that we've been out. We're looking to make our improvements on each thing that we're working on each game."