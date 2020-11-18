PENN YAN — The final night of soccer sectional semifinals featured No. 6-seeded Bishop Kearney Kings pitted against No. 2-seeded Penn Yan Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Fresh off their upset win over North Rose-Wolcott in the Quarterfinals, Bishop Kearney played Penn Yan team that had only lost once in their previous five games.
That was not reflective of Tuesday’s game as Bishop Kearney(9-4-1) controlled play the entirety of the match and pulled off another upset as they took down Penn Yan(6-5-1) by a final score of 2-0 on a chilly night in Yates County.
“It was quite a battle,” Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos stated after the loss. “It’s just been an amazing season. I would have like to gotten a goal to change the tide. A lot inconsistent calls I thought. At the end of the day they scored two goals and that’s how they got the win.”
Bishop Kearney senior Casey O’Gara had the first chance of the game to score for both sides in the opening minutes.
It was left corner kick for O’Gara that was eventually controlled by the Mustangs defense.
It was the first corner in a half that saw several Bishop Kearney corner kicks.
Penn Yan had a chance to get the game’s first goal with 14 minutes remaining in the first half with a free-kick just outside the Kings box.
Penn Yan sophomore David Reid took the free-kick but was saved by sophomore goalie Trevor Bonhon.
A minute later, a couple of bad bounces in the Mustangs box gave O’Gara a shot on goal that he finished past Mustangs sophomore goalie Thomas Barden to put Bishop Kearney up 1-0.
Right after the O’Gara goal, Penn Yan senior Tyler Giffin did have a chance to answer the Kings goal but his shot on goal was saved by Bonhon.
Bishop Kearney took that 1-0 lead into halftime.
Just like the first half, Penn Yan had very few scoring opportunities in the final 40 minutes.
19 minutes remained in the game when Penn Yan had a left corner set piece with a chance to knot the game up.
Reid took the corner for the Mustangs and placed a beautiful cross that sophomore teammate Zachary Townlet tried to get a head one but missed the ball by inches.
Four minutes later, O’Gara took advantage of the missed Penn Yan opportunity and knocked in another goal for Bishop Kearney to put them up 2-0.
Penn Yan could not put one on the board in the final 15 minutes of play as they saw their 2020 season come to a close with the clock striking zero.
Despite the tough loss, the Mustangs remained grateful for the season.
“Just so thankful that we got to play,” Hassos added on the 2020 season. “My guys gave it all this season, just an amazing run. The last three games, we were on fire and really showed our potential for playing the last three or four years together. Just really proud of the guys.”
Bishop Kearney now looks to complete their Cinderella run with a championship win when they play the winner of other semifinal: No. 1-seeded Bath-Haverling and No.5-seeded Williamson.