GENEVA — The hype has been in the air at Penn Yan with girls soccer clinching a spot in the class B2 finals with a win over Mynderse on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, the boys team looked to do the same.
The two-seeeded Mustangs were facing the six-seeded Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles at Geneva High School in front of well-represented crowd from both sides.
Penn Yan felt the brunt of calls and no-calls that did not go its way down the stretch and eventually fell victim to Way-Co, 1-0.
“It was just an amazing season, I’m so proud of these guys,” Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos said after the game. “We accomplished a ton this season. That’s the way the game goes. They had one good shot and we didn’t finish. We didn’t get a no-call, it was one-sided. We’ll come back next year and give it another run next year. I’m just really proud of this group, great group of seniors. It’s just a tough one to end it.”
Penn Yan junior goaltender Thomas Barden was stellar once again on Wednesday and helped keep the score at 0-0 heading into halftime.
It wasn’t until 26 minutes remained in the second half when the Golden Eagles fired a longshot from just inside the middle of the field. Barden dove to his left but the ball deflected off the left goal post, hit the back of the diving Barden and ricocheted into the back of the net.
Behind 1-0, Penn Yan certainly created chances to at least tie the game before the final horn.
Eight minutes remained in the game and the Mustangs had a free kick from just inside midfield. The ball was delivered about 40 yards in the sky as players huddled around its projected landing much like a hail mary at the end of a football game.
Way-Co senior goaltender Recktenwald Michael bobbled the pop fly at the front of the box and the ball fell to the feet of Penn Yan senior Brigham Hansen.
Looking at an empty goal, Hansen was then bodied down to the ground in the box and was unable to get a quality shot off but no penalty shot was awarded.
Six minutes later, a Mustang and a Golden Eagle were both trying to get position on the ball when they both fell to the ground. The foul was called on the Mustangs and between that 50-50 call and the no-call on the takedown of Barden in the box, Coach Hassos had seen enough.
Hassos stormed out about 20 yards from the sideline referee to complain about the recent calls not going Penn Yan’s way. A red card promptly made a rare appearance and Hassos was ejected from the final two minutes of the game.
Despite the sour taste in their mouths to end the season, Penn Yan finished second in the Finger Lakes East standings and made it to the sectional.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Hassos said on all the success from this season. “Many shutout’s, competing with every team; many battles, Wayne, Pal-Mac. That’s the best of the best in the Finger Lakes. I’m just proud of these guys.”