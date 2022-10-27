LYONS — The Penn Yan boys soccer team is headed to the sectional finals for the first time since 1996.

The 2022 Class B2 semifinal at Lyons Central School was a rematch of the 2021 B2 quarterfinal: Penn Yan vs. North Rose-Wolcott and the result was the same, 1-0 Mustangs.

A curling lob off the boot of Zackary Townley late in the second half made the difference and the Mustangs finally broke the semifinal barrier to reach the B2 championship.

“It’s just amazing,” Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos said after the game. “Such a great group of seniors and young guys that stepped up for us. I didn’t realize it’s been that long (since 1996) but I just hope the dream continues. It’s just been great.”

Penn Yan (14-3-1) has played two 1-0 games in a row, but the Cougars (11-6-1) played a much different style than the Mustangs had previously faced. Almost instantly, North Rose-Wolcott got forward and pressured Penn Yan’s depleted and re-shuffled back line. Mustangs senior center back Jesse Young was unable to suit up for the Mustangs, forcing Hassos to change the formation and go with three backs instead of his usual four.

North Rose-Wolcott earned the first corner of the game just seconds after the opening kickoff. A cross from Alex Hernandez forced Penn Yan goalkeeper Thomas Barden to rise up and make the first save of the game.

Both teams traded chances in transitions and though Penn Yan controlled the pace of play and the majority of possessions, it was the Cougars that had the better chances. Another cross into the Penn Yan box pinballed around before it came to Gilbert Seager, who shot a volley that was marked for the back of the net but was blocked by Mustangs senior Roark Castner.

Despite being a scoreless affair, the excitement was there as both teams continued to trade corner kicks, free kicks and transition rushes that kept the crowd and both teams on their respective toes.

Though the half ended 0-0, the rain started to fall heavier and Penn Yan seemed to gain an extra step in the wet.

“Once we got settled in after the first half and figured things out, senior leadership and the captains took over,” Hassos said. “We didn’t want tonight to be the last night that we played.”

For North Rose-Wolcott, the team normally plays on a natural grass field and the wet turf of Lyons gave the Cougars some trouble in clearing, possessing and passing the ball. Nevertheless, the Cougars still kept threatening goal and another ball was cleared off the goal line by a Penn Yan’s Riley Griffiths with 26 minutes to go.

Slowly but surely, the Mustangs began to pressure the Cougars’ midfield and back line as the second half wound down. With 12 minutes to play, a bouncing ball was misjudged by a North Rose-Wolcott defender and the ball hopped up and caught him in the hand in his own end of the field.

Penn Yan rushed up to take the set piece and midfield maestro Landon Berry fired a curling cross into the box that missed a mob of players and bounced out out to the left of goal. Townley was the only player in the area and just outside the box on the left side, he turned and shot a high, spinning lob shot that sailed over the head of every North Rose-Wolcott and Penn Yan player, dipped and snuck just inside the right post to give Penn Yan the lead and game-winning goal.

In the final 10 minutes, Penn Yan upped its energy and smothered the Cougars in its own end. North Rose-Wolcott did everything to get the ball forward but the chasing, high-press forwards of Penn Yan never let up and time expired without another North Rose-Wolcott chance.

“We never like to let up off the gas, that’s for sure,” Hassos said. “At the same time, be smart. They’ve learned a lot this year and they figured it out.”

At a site and time to be determined, history awaits Penn Yan boys soccer on Saturday in the Class B2 championship.

“At this point, they’re ready to play,” Hassos said of the championship game. “There isn’t a lot more that I can fine-tune. They’re ready.”