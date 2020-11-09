PENN YAN — Saturday concluded the regular season for all fall sports throughout Section V. There shall be plenty of time to sit back and appreciate the season that has been, but currently there’s no time for that; sectionals are coming and the 2020 fall regular season deserves a final send off, and what a send off it was in Penn Yan.
The Mustangs (5-4-1, 3-2-1) entered the final game of the regular season coming off a tough loss to Wayne Central, although the same can be said for every other team in the Finger Lakes East. The Mynderse Blue Devils (5-6-1, 1-4-1) arrived to Mustang field battered, bruised and injured from an up and down season that saw head coach Lisa Anderson rarely have a complete lineup.
Nevertheless, the Blue Devis battled until the final whistle in a 1-0 loss to Penn Yan when senior attacker Nicholas Jarecke clinically finished off a beautiful play started from a pass by sophomore Zack Townley.
Penn Yan head coach Jason Vassos looks to take his team’s Saturday performance straight on through to sectionals next week.
“Continue with the energy and positive play, making runs forward and we’re thankful to have a season, and it’s awesome to have sectionals,” he said.
The game began with a brief feel-out period between the two sides that largely took place at midfield. The Mustangs then found second gear and immediately pushed deep into Mynderse territory. Penn Yan had several chances early on but were stymied by Mynderse goalkeeper Finian Dougherty. The senior goalkeeper gobbled up any chance put on or near the net by the Mustangs.
The best chance for Penn Yan came from Townley on the left side. Townley possess the ball at the top of the box, made a move and freed up space and wired a powerful shot that was curling and dipping towards the bottom left of the net. The Penn Yan crowd stood up ready to celebrate but Dougherty was equal to the task and caught the ball confidently while diving with no chance for a rebound.
Penn Yan continued to dominate possession, but Townley’s shot was the lone, true chance at goal. The Blue Devils back line held firm and provided a block after block in front of net.
“They’ve been our backbone all season,” Mynderse head coach Lisa Anderson said about her back line. “That’s been our strength: building up from the back to the forward line. We just have a hard time finding the goal.”
Near the halftime horn, Penn Yan’s offense began to somewhat slip. They seemed to be passing less and lost possessions more.
The momentum slightly shifted to Mynderse by the time halftime arrived with a score of 0-0.
The Blue Devils continued momentum into the second have and controlled possession and pushed into Penn Yan’s half, getting shots on goal and forcing a big save from Thomas Barden that was headed into the upper right corner.
Penn Yan shoved back as well and the game remained deadlocked for the second half’s majority.
Then, everything changed with a Mynderse free kick with less than five minutes remaining.
Just outside the box at the 14-yard line on the left side, the Blue Devils executed a perfect and well-rehearsed set piece. Lefty Jared Hartwell took the shot and produced a knuckling, curling ball that initially had Penn Yan’s Barden leaning in one direction before snapping back and diving in the other direction to make the save of the game.
With Penn Yan’s crowd roaring and Mynderse fans rightfully stunned, the ball was punted back upfield by Barden and in possession of the Mustangs.
Around midfield, Townley sprung teammate Jarecke with a well-placed through ball. Jarecke gathered in in stride and with a Mynderse defender right on him, Jarecke cut back and finished in the lower right corner before Dougherty could react, giving the Mustangs the long-awaited lead with 2:50 left on the clock.
“It was a great play, a lot of great running and movement off the ball,” Hassos said. “An amazing finish for Nick Jarecke, a senior. What a way for a senior to end his regular season home career.”
Penn Yan then parked the bus and prevented Mynderse from crossing midfield and the horn sounded, sending both teams into the offseason.
“I have a great group of seniors that I want to take into sectionals and do some great things with,” Anderson said. “They are guys that have been working hard, been on the team for four years and they deserve it.”