AVON — If any team was going to beat the Penn Yan boys soccer team, it was going to be the Bishop Kearney/Chesterton Kings, and it took a scramble play in the box in overtime to do it.
A corner kick in overtime that pinballed in the box happened to find the foot of Bishop Kearney, and it resulted in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Penn Yan boys soccer team in the Class B2 championship on Saturday night, 2-1.
It was the first time Penn Yan had made the sectional championship since 1996 and head coach Jason Hassos and the team looked to be enshrined as the latest Penn Yan team to make history.
“It was a historic year,” Hassos said after the game. “Our goal was to get here and win. We were close and tasted it. One or two little mistakes and that’s the sectional championship.
“I’m so proud of the guys,” Hassos continued. “They worked so hard all year and the last five years to get here.”
Tied 1-1, the Mustangs (14-2-1) and the Bishop Kearney/Chesterton Kings (16-1-1) had traded opportunities all game long. With six minutes left in overtime, the Kings were awarded a corner on the right side. The cross came into the box and several players contested the header. Neither team was able to get a clean clear or shot on it and the ball bounced around in the box before coming to the foot of Josh Baraka, whose shot found the back of the net and ended the B2 championship in sudden victory.
Bishop Kearney rolled all season long, scoring 72 goals and allowing just five prior to Saturday’s championship game. Although Penn Yan had scored exactly half that mark, the Mustangs had not allowed a goal in all of October.
The Kings made it apparent early that its offense had firepower and forced Penn Yan senior goalkeeper Tommy Barden to make one of his many acrobatic saves just 90 seconds into the game. Ten minutes later, the Kings hit the post off a one-on-one opportunity and the score remained tied at 0-0.
From the opening kickoff, however, Penn Yan played with confidence and didn’t seem rattled about Bishop Kearney’s chances. A lot of that confidence came from the return of Jesse Young on the back line and the play of Landon Berry and Zack Townley in the midfield. Whenever Young, Roark Castner and Nagpaul repelled the Kings’ offensive rush, Berry and Townley controlled the ball masterfully in the midfield and allowed David Reid and Kaden Steele to get up the field for a rush.
That combination was executed to perfection in the first half.
After the Mustangs rejected a Kings transition, Berry took control in midfield and found a streaking Reid up the right side. Reid received the ball in transition, slammed on the brakes and fired a rocket on goal that forced Bishop Kearney goalkeeper to make a diving save. Unable to catch the shot, the rebound came out the left side where Kaden Steele held off a center back and was able to get enough on the ball to finish the play and give Penn Yan a 1-0 lead with 18 minutes to play in the first half.
Penn Yan continued to do what it had done all postseason long after a goal. The Mustangs continued to attack the Kings’ back line over the top and forced Furioso to make several more saves.
Bishop Kearney earned the half’s final corner with a minute to go and a cross in the box ended with the ball barely crossing the line before being cleared by a Penn Yan defender. The Kings celebrated and it was ruled that the ball did cross the line to tie the game 1-1 just before the half.
The second half featured Bishop Kearney playing with high energy thanks to the equalizer before half-time. Though Penn Yan picked up its energy in the final 15 minutes, the game required overtime.
With under 10 minutes to play, the Kings were awarded three straight corner kicks and the final one resulted in another scramble that ended in a goal and ended Penn Yan’s historic season.
“It’s been great to see them grow up as young men,” Hassos said of his team and the seniors. “It’s a real big boost for the Penn Yan soccer family through all ages all the way down to the youth. It’s a great moment but not the result that we all wanted.”