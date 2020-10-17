NEWARK — It was partly cloudy skies for the Finger Lakes East matchup between the Penn Yan Mustangs and the Newark Reds.
Both teams were looking to get to .500 at the start of the contest. The Mustangs had a late second half surge thanks to sophomore David Reid's two late goals.
Reid's penalty kick with four minutes to go in the game helped secure the 2-1 win for Penn Yan (2-2, 2-2) over Newark (1-3-1, 1-3-1) on Saturday afternoon.
"It was an amazing win," Penn Yan head coach Jason Hassos stated after his team's win over Newark. "Pretty slow start but we showed a lot of heart. Having a goal called back and still coming back (and) hanging in there while showing that we have a lot of heart and desire is amazing."
Penn Yan started with possession as sophomore Zackary Townley kicked the ball back to senior teammate Eric Fingar to get the game started.
Newark scored their lone goal of the game in the opening minutes when junior Gabriel Caraballo found the ball in the middle of the Penn Yan box to kick the ball in the net past the Mustangs senior goalie Mason Mackerchar to give Newark the early 1-0 lead.
Penn Yan senior William Steele came close to tying the game right after the Reds goal but his shot sailed over the Newark net.
Newark sophomore Brian Estrada had a corner kick opportunity prior to the first half mask/water break. Estrada's corner was denied after multiple Newark chances by the Mustangs defense.
After the break, Estrada would get another opportunity to score as he kicked it from outside the Penn Yan box but Estrada's shot was saved by MacKerchar as he got a hand on the ball to force a Newark corner.
The corner did not prevail for the Reds as the game remained 1-0 Newark at the halftime break.
Penn Yan made a change in goal to start the second half as MacKerchar was replaced by sophomore goalie Thomas Barden.
Barden made an immediate impact as he stay toughed in front of the net for the final 40 minutes. Barden swatted away multiple of chances from the Reds.
It seemed that Penn Yan thought scored a tying goal prior to the second half mask/water break. Mustangs' Townley saw the ball go into the net but the goal was negated by a late off-sides call made during the break to keep the game at 1-0 in favor of Newark.
With about 12:51 to play in the game, Reid finally got one on the board for the Mustangs as he scored off a deflection from Red's junior goalkeeper Cody Luther.
With about 4 minutes to play in the game, a crucial Reds mistake turned into a Mustangs win.
"We played our hearts out," Newark head coach Mike Palmer stated after his teams performance against Penn Yan. "It was physical game and it just didn't go our way today."
Penn Yan would get fouled in the Newark box to set up a crucial penalty kick.
Reid took the PK for the Mustangs and shot to the right side of the net while Luther guessed left, giving Penn Yan a 2-1 lead.
"We have dug ourselves in a little bit of a hole," Palmer added on his team going forward in the 2020 season. "We have some strong players and we're going to have to dig deep. Hopefully we can get out of this hole and have a successful season."
The Mustangs stopped the rest of Newark's chances to hang onto the late-surge victory.
"We're just going to keep going forward," Hassos added on his team. "Take one game at a time. We're just so thankful that we're playing right now. We have a great group of players."
Penn Yan now moves to .500 on the 2020 season after the big road win while Newark falls to 1-3-1.