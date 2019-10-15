NON-LEAGUE

Wayland-Cohocton 0, Mynderse 0 (OT)

Midlakes (9-3-2) — Blue Devils are 1-0-2 in non-league games this season ... Mynderse totaled 22 shots ... GK Ethan Spinner made 7 saves for his 6th shutout of 2019

