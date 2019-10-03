FINGER LAKES EAST

Pal-Mac 3, Mynderse 0

Pal-Mac (9-2, 6-2) — Evan Hurlbut 1 goal, 1 assist … Aidan Quinn 1 goal … Sam Quick 1 goal … Alex Wadsworth 5 saves

Mynderse (6-2-1, 5-2)

