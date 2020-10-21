SENECA FALLS — Mynderse boys soccer (4-2) got back in the win column after a loss to Bishop Kearney. The Blue Devils scored four goals against winless Waterloo (0-6) in the Non-League matchup on Tuesday night.
Hartwell continues to shine for Mynderse, scoring a pair of goals. Jake Smith notched a goal and an assist and Brady Herron tucked in the final goal of the game of Mynderse.
Geneva 3, Pal-Mac 2, OT
GENEVA — The Pal-Mac Red Raiders (1-3-1, 1-3-1) sought revenge on Tuesday night against Geneva (4-2, 3-1), who bested them 2-1 last Saturday at Pal-Mac.
The Panthers needed overtime to get the job done but it once again was senior captain Mason Rusinko who played hero for Geneva. Rusinko notched two goals and an assist on Zach Martinez's goal. It was the second game in a row that Rusinko scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers, who are now one game behind Wayne in the Finger Lakes East.
Penn Yan 3, Marcus Whitman 1
GORHAM — David Reid continues to impress for Penn Yan (3-2) with two goals against Marcus Whitman on Tuesday night. Eric Fingar scored the other goal for the Mustangs and Jordan Lahue score the Blue Devils' (2-2) lone goal.
Four Penn Yan players notched points while Mason MacKerchar and Thomas Barden split duties in net. MacKerchar made five saves in 60 minutes and Barden made two saves in 20.
McQuaid 1, Wayne Central 0
ROCHESTER — Wayne Central (5-1) suffered their first defeat of the season against McQuaid in a non-league matchup. Despite the loss, the Eagles still lead the Finger Lakes East league.