PENN YAN — Geneva boys soccer (2-1, 1-1) suffered their first defeat of the season Tuesday night against the stalwart defense of Penn Yan (1-1, 1-1). Senior William Steel score the lone goal for the Mustangs on an assist from classmate Caiden DeMarco. Mason Mackerchar made six saves across all 80 minutes for Penn Yan.
Mynderse 1, Newark 0
NEWARK — Mynderse (2-1, 2-1) managed to spoil Newark's Senior Night with a shutout of the Reds (0-2-1, 0-2-1). Senior Jared Hartwell scored the lone goal in the first half for the Blue Devils. Since the season-opening 4-0 loss to Geneva, Mynderse has boasted two shutouts in a row.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 5, Waterloo 1
BLOOMFIELD — Waterloo's defense continued to struggle Tuesday night as they allowed five goals against Bloomfield (1-2, 1-2) on Tuesday night. Senior Ryan Wollschleger and junior Eric Conklin accounted for the lion's share of the scoring with a pair of goals each. CJ Lewis added the final goal for the Bombers. Joseph DeWall scored Waterloo's lone goal of the match and first goal of the season.
WAYNE COUNTY
Gananda 3, Williamson 1
WILLIAMSON — Gananda (2-2, 2-2) got back to .500 with two goals from senior Ayden Neal, who was involved in all three goals with an assist on Andrew Gabbard's goal. Williamson (3-2, 3-1) suffered their first league loss of the 2020 season but got a score form Jonathan Hayes.