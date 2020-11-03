Last week, the Times ran a breakdown of all the fall sports’ schedule for the upcoming sectional tournament. At that time, the schedule and information regarding boys soccer had not been released yet.
It turns out it was simply a matter of days before information regarding boys soccer sectional tournament would be announced, and the parameters are as follows:
The seeding meeting will be held on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Similar to all other sports, boys soccer sectionals will be an open tournament, regardless of season record. Team’s may opt out if they wish, but must do so by Wednesday, Nov. 4.
All games will take place at the higher seeded team and no delays will occur if a district or program is halted due to the coronavirus.
The first day of sectional competition will be Tuesday, Nov. 10. Classes AA, A, D1 and D2 will play pre-quarterfinals that day followed by Classes B1, B2, C1 and C2 the following day.
The remainder of the tournament will follow the same formula: Classes AA, A, D1 and D2 will play first and then Classes B1, B2, C1 and C2 will play the following day.
Each round will be hosted between Tuesday and Wednesday and then Friday and Saturday. As of now, the pre-quarterfinals will take place on Nov. 10 & 11, quarterfinals will be Nov. 13 & 14, semifinals will be Nov. 17 & 18 and the finals will be Nov. 20 & 21. The 21st will be the final day for all fall competition.
As per the regular season guidelines, no outside spectators will be permitted to attend games.