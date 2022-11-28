Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 15 to 19 feet possible. * WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&