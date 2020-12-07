December has arrived, and against all odds the high school winter sports season is a go, for now.
Winter is traditionally not as busy of a time as fall, but there is still several sports to look forward to even in a limited high school sports season. One of them is boys swimming.
This season, Geneva/Waterloo looks to create a division title streak with the two schools being combined once again and with 2019-20 Wayne-Finger Lakes Championship Swimmer of the Meet Dominic Fratto entering his final high school swim season. The team will be under the direction of a new head in coach Trish Brewer. Former head coach John Forbes chose to step down after 14 years at the helm of the varsity team. Coach Brewer is excited for the new season.
“I am very excited about the upcoming season and have high expectations,” Brewer wrote in an email to the Times. “Before assisting John Forbes with our combined Boys/Girls team, I was the Varsity Girls coach and the YMCA Gator Head Coach. With over 35 years of coaching experience, I am confident that the transition will be successful.”
Not only will the boys be in action from Geneva/Waterloo, girls will be as well. Traditionally, girls swim in the fall season but because Geneva could not field a large enough roster to compete in the fall, the Panthers will field a team of both boys and girls for the third year.
“We have eight girls on the team,” Brewer wrote. “I have coached some of the girls for the last six years. Sarah Legg was a sectional swimmer last year in the 100 back. Sophie Augustine, another sectional competitor, will continue to swim distance for us. Alyssa Comatis is a senior who has been on the Varsity swim team for the 6th year will also swim distance events. All our girls will be integral parts to field all relay teams throughout the season.”
In addition to Coach Brewer, Naples and Newark will welcome new head coaches heading into the season. Courtney Gursslin will head up the Naples program and Jeff Garrett will lead the Reds.
In the 2020-21 season, there are little changes to the division breakdowns. Geneva/Waterloo, Newark, Clyde-Savannah/Mynderse, North Rose-Wolcott and Sodus/Williamson/Marion will battle it out in Division I. The subtle differences for this season is that North Rose-Wolcott looks to be its own team as opposed to being combined with Red Creek. In addition, Marion will doing Sodus/Williamson to field a team.
In Division II, Pal-Mac, Midlakes, Naples, Gananda and Marcus Whitman will all be competing again as they did in 2019-20.
In the 2019-20 season, Geneva/Waterloo dominated pools across the region in the Finger Lakes I league with a final record of 9-1 overall and 4-0 league record, capturing their first Finger Lakes division title in seven years. Fratto made it all the way to the state meet and placed ninth overall in the 50 freestyle. Ten Panthers earned all-league recognition by way of their performance at the league invitational.
“Dominic is one of our most successful swimmers in our program” Brewer wrote. “He has some lofty goals to make states again as well as set some records along the way. He has shown great leadership this year thus far. He has had a great work ethic during preseason and is very encouraging to his fellow swimmers.”
The leadership of returning swimmers across the region will be carry more importance this year, as many program’s may have a larger turnout than in year’s past. High-risk sports remain up in the air, and Brewer notes that several athletes have joined the swim team to ensure they can compete this winter season.
“I do have some athletes that have joined the swim team because of high risk sports being up in the air,” Brewer noted. “When asked to make a final decision as to whether to stick with swimming or hold out for basketball or hockey, a few of them felt that they needed to stay with their high risk sport that they love. I do have a few that are new to swimming that have stuck with it, feeling that they are discouraged that the other sports will get a green light in January. All of my new swimmers have made tremendous gains even this early in the preseason. I am confident that they will contribute to the success of the season.”
Geneva/Waterloo won’t be the only program with an extra helping of winter athletes, and that can only make for exciting and perhaps unexpected performances from across both divisions.