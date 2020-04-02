GENEVA — The boys swimming season seemed to end a lot longer ago than it actually did because of the pandemic that has brought much of the world to a standstill. The state championships were conducted less than a week before many of the COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.
Geneva/Waterloo captured its first Finger Lakes divisional title in seven seasons, going 4-0 against Division I foes and 9-1 overall. Ten Panthers earned all-league recognition by way of their performance at the league invitational.
“It was a successful year,” Geneva/Waterloo head coach John Forbes said. “It was good way for our seniors to end their career, with a league title and a league invite championship.”
Dominic Fratto is one of the swimmers that led this Panthers team. The junior, who attends Waterloo, won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle in the Class B sectional meet and went on to compete in states.
“We look forward to some excellent things from Dominic (Fratto)”, Forbes said of Fratto while looking ahead to 2020-21. “He finished ninth in the state in the 50 freestyle. He was selected to the Finger Lakes all-league team for the third straight year. He also made the All-Greater Rochester team; I just got that news, so that’s coming out soon. The (50 freestyle) finals heat at the states meet was eight seniors and two juniors. We look forward to (Dominic) finishing in the top five next year.”
Palmyra-Macedon was the other team that dominated in the Finger Lakes this season. The Red Raiders earned the Finger Lakes II title, and eight Red Raiders were honored as all-leaguers. Pal-Mac went 4-0 in the division and 8-1 overall.
“I thought my team did really well,” Pal-Mac head coach Jason Stevens said. “We had strong leadership throughout the year. Our seniors really stepped up and led the team not only in the water, but really what our goals were as a team.”
The Red Raiders will graduate half of their all-league selections next season.
“We lose a large portion of our lineup with a very strong senior class,” Stevens noted. “We have a group of underclassmen that are stepping up and moving forward. We’re going to be rebuilding again next year.”
Midlakes, which was bidding for its first league title in boys swimming, was second to Pal-Mac in Division II. Screaming Eagles boss Jack Hauber was honored as the league’s Coach of the Year.